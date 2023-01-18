Stephen Murphy Recognized Among Forbes Advisor's 2023 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in NYC

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen J. Murphy, a partner at the Law Firm of Block O'Toole & Murphy, is one of fifteen attorneys featured in Forbes Advisor's 2023 list of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in New York City.

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm in New York, serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. For a free consultation, please call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/ (PRNewswire)

The publication created this list with the goal of providing research-backed recommendations to accident victims searching for the highest-quality legal assistance in the city. Attorneys were selected to the list on the basis of their backgrounds, credentials, and accomplishments.

In the early stages of his legal career, Mr. Murphy grew his skillset working as an Assistant District Attorney at the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. He was eventually appointed to the Brooklyn Homicide Bureau where he successfully handled several high-profile cases as the youngest prosecutor to ever work in this elite Bureau.

In 2005, Mr. Murphy joined Block O'Toole & Murphy, shifting his practice to serious personal injury law. Since joining the firm, Mr. Murphy has obtained more than $450,000,000 in results for his clients. Each year since 2013, he has achieved an average of more than $45,000,000 in settlements. These efforts have provided significant relief for victims of accidents ranging from construction accidents to motor vehicle accidents, among other personal injury matters.

Mr. Murphy's dedication to serving those in need further extends to charity work. He serves as the Chairman of the Autumn Wine Tasting, an annual fundraising event that benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To date, Mr. Murphy has helped raise more than $6,000,000 to support pediatric cancer research.

