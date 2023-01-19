Families, Educators to Share Homeschooling Resources Over Traditional Mexican Dish

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pozole, tacos, and…. homeschooling? Orange County families will celebrate school choice by sharing homeschool information over a delicious pozole meal at Cristi's Restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 26.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The free, awareness-building event runs from 5 to 8:00 p.m. and will feature a 20-minute homeschool presentation each hour, as well as an information table where families can learn more about finding curriculum and community if they choose homeschooling.

In addition to sharing information about homeschooling, attendees will participate in Cristi's Restaurant's famous Jueves Pozolero. An important Mexican tradition, Jueves Pozolero refers to friends and family sharing a community meal of pozole — a stew for special occasions. Free pozole or tacos will be available to the first 30 parents.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Other flagship celebrations in California include a school fair in Riverside County and a pep rally in Granada Hills.

"Parents are the most important voice in their children's education. Let's all get together and support them to learn more about School Choice," said Magda Gomez of Broadway Productions. "Here in California, our Hispanic youth is the second race in entering the juvenile justice system and not graduating from high school. Together, we can change this! Let's support School Choice Week's newest program, 'Conoce tus Opciones Escolares' to support Hispanic parents."

This event is organized by Broadway Productions, which supports Hispanic parents by combining art and education and providing them with resources, all completely in Spanish in collaboration with local organizations, state institutions and community leaders.

Cristi's Restaurant Kitchen (inside Los Bandidos Tacos) is located at 3414 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

