Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Focusing on Traumatic Brain Injury Cases

Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announces today that traumatic brain injuries are on the rise.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) occurs when a harsh blow to the head causes damage to the brain. Symptoms can range from mild, such as headache or confusion, to severe, such as loss-of-consciousness, memory loss, coordination difficulties, mood changes, coma, or even death.

TBI can occur during car, motorcycle, boat, or bicycle accidents. Slips-and-falls can also result in TBI if a person has hit their head badly enough. This can happen at home, work, or in a public place like a store or private business. TBI victims may require extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation, requiring a guardian to assist them with daily activities.

The injured person, family member, or guardian may be able to seek compensation through a personal injury lawsuit to help with expenses. Settlements may include damages for medical costs, lost wages, and pain-and-suffering. These cases can be complex, making it difficult to determine the exact amount plaintiffs can expect to receive. Payouts are normally calculated based on the severity of injuries.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's focus of assisting plaintiffs in similar situations, "Plaintiffs in TBI cases are suffering significant physical, emotional, and financial consequences from their injuries. Sometimes a cash advance from Legal-Bay can help keep families afloat while caring for their loved one."

