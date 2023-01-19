Siemens & Deloitte demonstrate Industry 4.0 innovation at The Smart Factory @ Wichita

eXplore Live at Deloitte's The Smart Factory @ Wichita helps companies experience the future of smart manufacturing and the power of digitalization using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio

New dedicated space allows Siemens, Deloitte and other collaborators to bring suppliers and customers together to work towards engineering excellence

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced the opening of eXplore Live at The Smart Factory @ Wichita, an experience center convened by Deloitte that marries an ecosystem of world-leading organizations with business strategy and cutting-edge technology to demonstrate Industry 4.0. Located on Wichita State University's Innovation Campus, The Smart Factory includes a fully operational production line and experiential labs for developing and exploring innovative capabilities of smart manufacturing.

A founding member of The Smart Factory @ Wichita along with Deloitte and other ecosystem members, Siemens developed the eXplore Live space as a 3,000 square-foot area dedicated to hands-on learning opportunities for companies looking to modernize, reshore, localize, or regionalize their operations in North America. The eXplore Live space will enable Siemens to expand customer engagements at The Smart Factory @ Wichita with a showcase focused on design and optimization using a closed loop digital twin. It will also enable exploration of industry digital threads and provide space for innovation workshops, co-creation, and help empower the next generation of engineers.

The Smart Factory @ Wichita's Siemens eXplore Live space joins Siemens' global eXplore Center network, best-in-class customer experience centers that, combined with a proven innovation methodology, help companies discover what's possible for a digital tomorrow, help define a vision for their organization and design a roadmap for making it real.

"Our alliance with Deloitte has been bringing together mutual customers to explore the future of manufacturing and industry 4.0 for over a decade," said Bob Jones, EVP, Global Sales & Customer Success, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The opening of Siemens eXplore Live space at The Smart Factory @ Wichita is the next progression of this relationship; bringing to life the concepts, ideas and practicalities of The Smart Factory, and enabling customers in multiple industries to accelerate digital transformation and solve complex manufacturing challenges."

"As an industry leader in digitalization and advanced simulation, Siemens is helping manufacturers quickly adopt state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 technologies through its end-to-end suite of solutions," said Stephen Laaper, principal and Smart Manufacturing leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "At the new Siemens eXplore Live space at The Smart Factory @ Wichita, visitors can easily experience the power of Deloitte's and Siemens' combined industry and digital transformation expertise to help accelerate the implementation of smart manufacturing solutions, solve complex challenges and engineer advantage."

To learn more about the center and how it is bringing the power of digital transformation through the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to companies of all sizes at The Smart Factory @ Wichita, visit The future of smart manufacturing with Siemens and Deloitte.

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries, Siemens Digital Industries Software is where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

