ALLEGIANT CELEBRATES FLYING 2,000 WISH KIDS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH MAKE-A-WISH

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) celebrated its 2,000th wish flight as a Make-A-Wish travel partner, flying Annabelle from Reno, NV, to Las Vegas, where she will fulfill her wish of hitting the ice as a professional hockey player.

Annabelle, 8, who battles cystic fibrosis, was given a superstar welcome when she landed at Harry Reid International Airport. There, she was met by dozens of Allegiant and Make-A-Wish staff members who cheered her on as she and her family made their way through the airport. Allegiant Chief Marketing Officer Scott DeAngelo presented her with a gift basket filled with Vegas Golden Knights gear, including a jersey signed by Mark Stone, a hockey stick, and other goodies.

"We are beyond thrilled to have reached such a significant milestone as a partner with Make-A-Wish," said John Redmond, Allegiant CEO. "Helping to make wishes come true for these brave and inspiring children is a true honor for us at Allegiant. We can't wait to continue celebrating with Annabelle and her family on this unforgettable experience."

Allegiant became a national partner with Make-A-Wish in 2012. Since then, the company has donated more than $7 million to the organization through in-kind flights and sponsorships. While wish fulfillments often involve amusement parks and beach destinations, Allegiant has flown several wish kids to Las Vegas over the years. In 2018, the airline's 1000th wish kid – "Cuatro" -- flew from his home in Texas to Las Vegas to attend the Monster Jam World Finals XIX.

"Time and time again, Allegiant and its employees have shown through their care, kindness and commitment that their partnership with Make-A-Wish is something they hold near and dear," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We know that wishes can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life for children with critical illnesses, and that impact is something Allegiant has now played a significant part in delivering thousands of times for which we are incredibly grateful."

Allegiant's partnership with Make-A-Wish extends beyond wish flights. In 2017, the airline donated office space at its Las Vegas headquarters to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. This allows the nonprofit to reduce its administrative costs, dedicating those funds to wish fulfillment.

Allegiant also donates $1 from every Wingz Snack Packs sold in flight to Make-A-Wish and is the presenting sponsor of the annual Walk for Wishes event in Las Vegas.

