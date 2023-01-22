EMS Launches Intelligent Immersive Reality Learning Solution

Integrating emerging wearables, simulation devices, and mixed reality into a single intelligent open architecture that delivers actionable competency-based learning

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions, the industry leader in healthcare education solutions, launched its intelligent, immersive reality learning solution at the 2023 International Meeting for Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH). Ideal for learners across education institutions and healthcare providers, the solution blends traditional instruction with augmented reality to create a fully immersive simulation experience. By fusing visual, virtual, wearable, biometric, and haptic feedback devices medical simulation training can now be measured in three dimensions.

"Coming from a simulation-centric military background, combined with my decades of experience in higher education, the critical need to scale the healthcare workforce was a top strategic priority," said Matt Merino, CEO of EMS.

Through an open architecture and seamless integration with multiple training tools and automated intelligent performance analysis, the solution measures the full spectrum of immersive experiences, capturing baseline learner actions, audio and video. This next-generation intelligent solution from EMS quantifies not only actions taken by the participant, but also merges biometry and haptic feedback elements to evaluate instructional impact allowing administrators to automate core skills and competency training to better prepare the next generation of healthcare workers.

Merino believes the growing crisis and gap in global healthcare providers is far outpacing what our current education models can support: "Elevating the entire simulation-based training experience, coupled with automated analysis, provides a critical tool to deliver higher impact experiences and support the next generation in delivering world-class healthcare."

EMS is pleased to demonstrate its intelligent immersive reality learning solution throughout the 2023 IMSH conference in Booth #501 alongside their valued partners in innovation: MicroHealth LLC, 4Wall Entertainment, TeslaSuit VR Electronics LTD, the Edward Via College of Medicine and ViaSTAR Simulation Training Assessment and Research.

About EMS:

Celebrating 30 years of innovation, Education Management Solutions (EMS) is a pioneer in simulation and competency-based learning for healthcare education and training. EMS provides turnkey education solutions, program management, design, installation, and 24/7 customer support for hundreds of universities, colleges, and healthcare systems worldwide.

