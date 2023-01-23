Allied Electronics & Automation Offers the Largest Selection of Industrial Control Solutions in North America

Thanks to the recent addition of ILME, Mencom, Joslyn Clark, and SCHNEEBERGER, Allied's industrial control product portfolio offers well more than 197,000 solutions optimized for ICS applications in multiple markets.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is the largest authorized distributor of industrial control equipment in North America, offering well more than 197,000 products optimized for industrial control systems.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Allied offers well more than 197,000 industrial control products optimized for ICS applications in multiple markets.

Industrial control systems (ICS) are comprised of devices, systems, networks, and controls used to electronically operate or automate industrial processes in the manufacturing, public utilities, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, oil & gas, automotive, and transportation industries. Systems can range in size from a small number of modular controllers to enormous control systems with thousands of field connections.

Allied supports the unique needs of various ICS with an extensive selection of industrial control products and a team of highly experienced, responsive, and reliable technical personnel dedicated to helping customers identify the right solutions for their systems.

For example, Allied offers cable entry and exit solutions for industrial control cabinets, including rectangular connectors from ILME and cable gland adapters from Mencom. These solutions enable secure wiring connections with contactors inside the cabinet (available from suppliers including Joslyn Clark) and support high-precision machinery and equipment outside the cabinet, including linear motion technology from suppliers including SCHNEEBERGER.

Additional industrial control solutions available from Allied include contactors, control stations, controllers, disconnect switches, electric linear actuators, electronic and mechanical counters, inductive signal couplers, machine guarding and machine safety equipment, mechanical power transmission equipment, panel meters, power outlets, power transfer switches, robots, signal conditioning and converter devise, slip rings, solenoids, and timers.

For more information about Allied's extensive selection of ICS solutions, please visit its Industrial Controls page and click through to access relevant content in Allied's Expert Advice articles, interviews, and podcasts. For assistance identifying and deploying industrial control solutions, please contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to Allied's technical support team.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and, in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Please note that in Q1 2023, Allied will rebrand to "RS." The new global RS brand will establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services and deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

