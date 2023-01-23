BICSI Releases New Reference Manual for Effective ICT Project Management

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, BICSI, the world's preeminent educational resource for the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, released its latest manual detailing best practices for current and future telecommunications project managers.

TPMRM, 2nd Edition

BICSI Releases Critical Manual for ICT Industry

The 2nd edition of the Telecommunications Project Management Reference Manual (TPMRM) contains new and updated information that will aid telecommunications project managers in maintaining peak performance during a project's entire life cycle. A team of BICSI telecommunications project management experts compiled this innovative manual over the past year.

Significant changes have been made to the TPMRM 2nd edition, ranging from construction administration to outside plant (OSP) project management methods. Other valuable topics include:

Cost and risk management strategies

Vendor and contractor coordination as well as safety plan development

Risk, cost, and procurement management and commissioning

In addition, the TPMRM 2nd edition includes an updated glossary of essential project management terms, acronyms, and ICT industry symbol definitions for readers' convenience.

"BICSI's team of esteemed ICT experts ensures that our publications stay current, providing the latest information to effectively communicate best practices to project managers," said BICSI's Chief Executive Officer John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS. "The new TPMRM is a perfect example of how BICSI strives to continually review and advance our publications. Each BICSI publication update helps dedicated ICT professionals around the world differentiate themselves from the competition and demonstrates they are well informed and well prepared for what's next in the ever-advancing ICT industry."

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the ICT profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

