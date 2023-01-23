InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Smartphone/Tablet Holder (NJD-2477)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there has to be an easier and more comfortable way to view and use my smartphone while multitasking," said an inventor, from East Orange, N.J., "so I invented the LA' ANGLA. My design eliminates the need to prop up the device on an unsecured surface like a wall or with a pillow."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to support a smartphone or small tablet computer when relaxing in bed, at work on a desk, in the house while moving around, etc. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold the device. As a result, it reduces strain and it increases comfort and convenience. It also provides a stable device for quality pictures and videos. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones and small tablet computers, content creators, and everyone who takes family photos or records videos by themselves.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

