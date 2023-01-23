Medi-Cal Members Can Now Get Innovative Digital Programs to Prevent, Treat, Reverse Chronic Conditions

Blue Shield of California's award-winning Wellvolution program launches this month to nonprofit health plan's Medi-Cal members

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is now offering its Medi-Cal members Wellvolution, a digitally based lifestyle medicine and mental health support program that can be personalized to address individual health needs and preferences.

Created in collaboration with Solera Health, Wellvolution offers four pillars of health support through its app-based programs: disease prevention; chronic-condition reversal; mental health support; and tobacco cessation.

"Wellvolution's lifestyle-medicine apps empower our Medi-Cal members to improve both their physical and mental health," said James Cruz, M.D., chief medical officer of Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. "Wellvolution improves access to care, which we know helps to close healthcare gaps for our members."

Angie Kalousek-Ebrahimi, senior director of Lifestyle Medicine at Blue Shield of California, concurred. "Blue Shield Promise members who enroll in Wellvolution now have online access to a range of digital-care lifestyle medicine and mental health programs that are evidence-based and can make measurable improvements in their overall health and wellbeing, especially for those with chronic conditions."

Wellvolution programs that Medi-Cal members can access include:

Diabetes Prevention - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). This 12-month program provides eligible members individual coaching, a digital weight scale, and a Fitbit.

Chronic-Condition Reversal – A smartphone app that addresses specific health issues such as diabetes and obesity.

Mindfulness and Mental Health – An on-demand app that helps manage anxiety, depression, sleep problems, and other mental health challenges and offers hundreds of tools and exercises to reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing.

Tobacco-Cessation – Tools include nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to help members reduce cravings and stop smoking.

Wellvolution also offers general fitness options through Everyday Choices, which provides on-demand workout videos led by fitness experts and a library of recipes for nutritious meals.

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Blue Shield of California to offer their Medi-Cal members these easily accessible digital health programs to help them get and stay healthy," said Mary Langowski, CEO of Solera Health. "We applaud Blue Shield for continuing to lead in providing consumer-friendly, evidence-based health solutions that consumers want and need."

Medi-Cal members can enroll by visiting Wellvolution.com/medi-cal and create an account and password. They then complete a simple health questionnaire to identify their health goals. Based on their answers, they can select and enroll with digital app providers that offer programs, tools, and strategies that will help them achieve their desired health goals. Many apps offer digital online coaches and educational tools as part of their overall program. For additional support members can also visit one of Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's Community Resource Centers.

For more information about digital resources available to Medi-Cal members through Blue Shield's Wellvolution platform, go to wellvolution.com/medi-cal.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal and Cal MediConnect. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 450,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit www.news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About Solera Health

Solera Health is changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions that work. Leveraging a dynamic digital platform, the company provides intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral and social interventions, impacting the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions across various acuity levels. Solera strategically matches consumers to their best-fit solution within carefully curated and vetted networks of digital and community-based point solutions all implemented via an innovative, value-based payment model. The company's suite of condition program offerings includes Diabetes Prevention & Management, Falls Prevention, Hypertension, Mental & Behavioral Health, Musculoskeletal, Tobacco Cessation, and Weight Management. Moreover, Solera's world-class solution handles challenging administrative tasks, including claims processing, compliance, consumer engagement, eligibility checking, member matching and vendor management, giving payers and employers access to dozens of point solutions with just one contract and one technical integration. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com.





