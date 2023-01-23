Montage Releases First Results from Satellite Drill Program including 78m of 2.70g/t Gold at Gbongogo and 20m of 7.22g/t Gold at Lokolo Main

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to report its first drill results on the recently acquired Mankono Sissédougou Joint Venture, which now forms part of a much larger 2,258 sq km Koné Gold Project ("KGP"). Drilling began in November 2022 and with strong early success will continue through 2023. Results in this release reflect 6,713 metres of RC drilling completed on five target areas to the end of 2022.
- Gbongogo Delivers
- Lokolo Main – Initial Testing Shows Impressive High-Grade
- First Regional Targets Drilled Deliver Encouraging Results
- With Strong Initial Success Drilling Program Being Expanded to Three Rigs
Rick Clark, Montage CEO commented, "We are very pleased to report these initial drill results. As we have previously stated, the addition of high-grade satellite targets will significantly enhance the KGP and position it as one of the most attractive gold development projects in West Africa.
"The high-grade intercepts at Gbongogo alone position Montage to substantially upgrade the economic potential of the KGP and the new discoveries being made in areas such as Lokolo Main add a whole new and exciting upside, and we are just getting started. We look forward to reporting on our progress on a regular basis in the coming months towards a new economic review of the KGP."
The KGP forms a contiguous block of 1,800 sq km of exploration permits and a further 458 sq km of exploration permit applications, for a total of 2,258 sq km covering a strike length of over 75km on one of the most prospective gold belts in West Africa (see Figure 1).
Montage has completed 6,713m of a 25,000m exploration program that will include a combination of RC, diamond, and aircore drilling that will continue over the coming months. It is expected that at least nine existing targets will be drilled with the aim of identifying new high-grade satellite deposits grading +1.5g/t or better that will complement the large-scale Koné deposit.
Generative exploration is also underway to identify other prospective drilling targets.
https://montagegoldcorp.com/_resources/news/2023/~Images/2023-01-23/Picture1.png
Figure 1: KGP Footprint and Target Areas
Historic results from the targets shown in Figure 1 were reported in the Company's press release dated November 22, 2022.
Currently, the top priority prospect for resource development at the KGP is Gbongogo which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.2Mt at 2.1g/t for 351koz (1.2g/t cut off). The first drilling program completed by Montage (2,979m to date) on this target and has already returned impressive intercepts that will aid in the upgrade to an Indicated Mineral Resource later this year.
Hole
From (m)
To(m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
GBRC022
3
30
27
1.87
GBRC023A
1
38
37
2.49
GBRC024
0
95
95
2.03
Incl.
51
64
13
9.75
GBRC025
49
119
70
2.25
GBRC026
0
78
78
2.70
GBRC030
38
88
50
2.04
GBRC033
3
52
49
2.29
Mineralization at Gbongogo is hosted within and on the margins of a plunging quartz diorite plug with a surface expression of 250m by 100m (Figure 2). Montage is looking to upgrade and expand the Inferred Resource in Q1 to define a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource in Q2. Phase 2 diamond drilling will test the deeper portions of the resource and provide samples for metallurgical test work. Hydrogeological and geotechnical work is planned for Q2 to support a revised Feasibility Study expected later this year.
RC and Aircore drilling in Q1 will target the northeast and southern extension of Gbongogo, where widespread (+100ppb) anomalism and artisanal mining is extensive.
https://montagegoldcorp.com/_resources/news/2023/~Images/2023-01-23/Picture2.png
Figure 2: Cross Section at Gbongogo Including New and Historic Drilling
639m of RC drilling (7 holes) was completed in December 2022 to follow up on a historic result of 13m at 2.29g/t. The area is being extensively mined by artisanals, opening up further potential that will be tested by phase 2 drilling (Figure 3).
Hole
From (m)
To(m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
LOKRC024
57
60
3
3.93
LOKRC025
42
62
20
2.45
LOKRC026
25
45
20
7.22
These new high-grade results sit within an active artisanal mining area that has not yet been fully assessed within the wider 12-km Lokolo trend.
https://montagegoldcorp.com/_resources/news/2023/~Images/2023-01-23/Picture3.png
Figure 3: Aerial Photo of Lokolo Main Showing Artisanal Working and Drill Results
2,407m of RC drilling to the end of 2022 was also completed on three additional district targets: Koban North, Sena, and Lokolo North. All targets returned high-grade intercepts and have the potential to develop into a satellite pits. Follow up drilling will take place in the first half of 2023.
Target
Hole
From (m)
To(m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
Koban North
KBNRC001A
106
111
5
4.72
KBNRC003
51
64
13
2.06
KBNRC006
37
56
19
1.68
Sena
SENARC002
89
98
9
2.39
SENARC003
47
56
9
1.62
SENARC004
6
21
15
2.37
Lokolo North
LOKRC020
25
38
13
1.75
LOKRC021
38
58
20
1.74
Drilling at Koban North focussed on an area of mineralization across 200m in width with historic results that included 20m at 1.94g/t and 21m at 1.67g/t. Montage drilling has returned similar grades and widths over a strike length of 300m.
RC drilling at Sena was to follow up historic results from two aircore holes that included 19m at 1.57g/t and 19m at 1.75g/t over a strike length of 350m. The zone remains open.
At Lokolo North, RC drilling targeted a previously untested area of artisanal workings.
Following the Seasonal break, drilling has resumed at Gbongogo with one RC rig that will soon be joined by a core rig. RC drilling will then move on to test other targets such as Bafretou South, Lokolo West and Yeré North. An aircore rig will commence testing of additional prospective target areas with the aim of generating new RC drill targets. Surface geochemical work is ongoing to add additional prospects for drill testing.
The Company's aim is to revise the KGP Feasibility Study by year-end 2023 incorporating Gbongogo and potentially one or more other highly prospective satellite prospects.
Montage is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Koné Gold Project, located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire, covering a total area of 2,258 sq km, and which currently hosts a Probable Mineral Reserve of 161.1Mt grading 0.66g/t for 3.42M ounces of gold. The Company released the results of a DFS on the Koné Gold Project on February 14, 2022, outlining a 15-year gold project producing an estimated 3.06M ounces of gold over life of mine, with average annual production of 207koz, and estimated peak production of 320koz. The project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.2Mt at 2.1g/t for 351,000oz at 1.2g/t cut off at the Gbongogo Prospect located 30km north of the Koné deposit. Montage is executing an exploration program in 2022/23 with the objective of discovering multiple high-grade satellite deposits to supplement the Probable Reserves at the Koné Gold Project. Montage has a management team and Board with significant experience in discovering and developing gold deposits in Africa.
The Mineral Resource Estimate for Gbongogo has an effective date of Aprill 22, 2022, and was carried out by Mr. Jonathon Abbott of MPR Geological Consultants of Perth, Western Australia who is considered to be independent of Montage Gold. Mr. Abbott is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralization under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Abbott consents to the inclusion in this press release of the information, in the form and context in which it appears. For details regarding data verification, QA/QC, interpretations, details regarding drill results and the assumptions, parameters and related matters with respect to the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate, please see the press release titled "Montage Gold Corp. Announces Government Approval of Mankono Exploration Permits and Provides Corporate Updates" dated September 8, 2022 and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
The Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Koné Gold Project has an effective date of February 14, 2022 and was carried out by Ms. Joeline McGrath of Carci Mining Consultants Ltd. who is considered to be independent of Montage. Ms. McGrath is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the work which she is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
The Mineral Resource Estimates for the Koné Gold Project have an effective date of August 12, 2021 and were carried out by Mr. Jonathon Abbott of MPR who is considered to be independent of Montage Gold. Mr. Abbott is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralization under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
For further details of the data verification undertaken, exploration undertaken and associated QA/QC programs, and the interpretation thereof, and the assumptions, parameters and methods used to develop the Mineral Reserve Estimate and the Mineral Resource Estimates for the Koné Gold Project, please see the definitive feasibility study, entitled "Koné Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire Definitive Feasibility Study National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" (the "DFS") and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The DFS was prepared by Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd. and incorporates the work of Lycopodium and Specialist Consultants, including Mr. Abbott, under the supervision of Sandy Hunter, MAusIMM(CP), of Lycopodium, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 who is independent of Montage. Readers are encouraged to read the DFS in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the details summarized in this news release. The DFS is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.
Samples used for the results described have been prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 50-gram charge at the Bureau Veritas facility in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Field duplicate samples are taken, and blanks and standards are added to every batch submitted. QAQC has been approved in line with industry standards and interpretations reviewed the Qualified Person.
The technical contents of this press release have been approved by Hugh Stuart, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Stuart is the President of the Company, a Chartered Geologist and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company's resource properties and resource estimates, and the Company's plans, focus and objectives, including its exploration objectives and future exploration programs at Mankono and districtwide at the KGP, expectations that the Gbongogo Inferred Mineral Resource will become an Indicated Mineral Resource, expectations that the KGP will be improved and that additional higher grade resources will be added, the details regarding the conceptual exploration targets for Mankono, and timing for an updated technical report on the KGP. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, with respect to mineral resource estimates, those set out in the DFS and those set out under the heading "Mineral Resource Modeling and Estimation Assumptions – Gbongogo" in the press release titled "Montage Gold Corp. Announces Government Approval of Mankono Exploration Permits and Provides Corporate Updates" dated September 8, 2022 and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to gold and other commodity prices, including lower than expected future gold prices which could reduce the economic returns on, or the viability of, a deposit, uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties such as incorrect resource estimates due to incorrect modelling or unforeseen geological conditions, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Prospect
Hole ID
Drill Type
Collar Location
Orientation
Depth
From
(m)
To
(m)
Length
(m)
Au g/t
mE
mN
mRL
Dip
Azim
Gbongogo
GBRC022
RC
769,320
993,418
365
-55
140
70
3
30
27
1.87
and
33
45
12
0.83
GBRC023A
RC
769,286
993,385
363
-55
140
60
1
38
37
2.49
GBRC024
RC
769,249
993,422
359
-55
140
100
0
95
95
2.03
Including
51
64
13
9.75
GBRC025
RC
769,219
993,459
358
-55
140
160
49
119
70
2.25
GBRC026
RC
769,289
993,453
354
-55
140
108
0
78
78
2.70
GBRC027
RC
769,260
993,495
363
-55
140
151
53
138
85
1.70
GBRC028
RC
769,366
993,448
377
-55
140
60
0
21
21
1.01
GBRC029
RC
769,326
993,487
356
-55
140
100
34
69
35
0.80
GBRC030
RC
769,297
993,525
353
-55
140
130
38
88
50
2.04
and
95
107
12
0.86
GBRC031
RC
769,397
993,481
354
-55
140
60
0
10
10
0.63
and
29
45
16
0.78
GBRC032
RC
769,365
993,516
355
-55
140
108
35
44
9
0.74
and
67
84
17
1.86
GBRC033
RC
769,248
993,352
361
-55
140
100
3
52
49
2.29
GBRC034
RC
769,215
993,389
361
-55
140
110
0
6
6
0.69
and
48
53
5
1.14
and
70
80
10
0.90
GBRC035
RC
769,337
993,557
356
-55
140
132
46
49
3
4.66
and
55
108
53
1.39
GBRC036
RC
769,439
993,512
351
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC037
RC
769,407
993,552
353
-55
140
100
45
59
14
1.43
GBRC038
RC
769,378
993,580
353
-55
140
130
74
102
28
1.92
GBRC039
RC
769,518
993,578
347
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC040
RC
769,448
993,651
349
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC041
RC
769,480
993,620
348
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC042
RC
769,428
993,680
350
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC043
RC
769,590
993,642
345
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC044
RC
769,559
993,686
345
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC045
RC
769,526
993,719
346
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC046
RC
769,497
993,752
346
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC047
RC
769,686
993,700
342
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC048
RC
769,640
993,741
344
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC049
RC
769,606
993,782
344
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
GBRC050
RC
769,568
993,815
344
-55
140
100
No significant intercept
Koban North
KBNRC001A
RC
770,076
1,000,721
405
-55
105
120
46
59
13
0.79
and
106
111
5
4.72
KBNRC002
RC
770,116
1,000,705
406
-55
105
108
5
19
14
1.33
KBNRC003
RC
770,156
1,000,696
408
-55
105
120
4
20
16
1.33
and
51
64
13
2.06
and
75
87
12
0.44
KBNRC004
RC
770,201
1,000,682
411
-55
105
100
No significant intercept
KBNRC005
RC
770,025
1,000,549
404
-55
105
120
72
81
9
0.97
KBNRC006
RC
770,068
1,000,535
407
-55
105
120
19
24
5
1.82
and
27
37
10
0.97
and
37
56
19
1.68
KBNRC007
RC
770,116
1,000,525
412
-55
105
102
17
22
5
1.74
KBNRC008
RC
770,196
1,000,500
421
-55
105
108
77
82
5
1.95
KBNRC009
RC
770,162
1,000,511
418
-55
105
100
No significant intercept
KBNRC010
RC
769,950
1,000,358
397
-55
105
100
No significant intercept
KBNRC011
RC
769,995
1,000,342
399
-55
105
144
No significant intercept
KBNRC012
RC
770,055
1,000,304
404
-55
105
100
25
43
18
0.86
KBNRC013
RC
770,096
1,000,312
409
-55
105
125
No significant intercept
KBNRC014
RC
770,166
1,000,296
418
-55
105
100
No significant intercept
Sena
SENARC001
RC
769,822
997,973
375
-55
109
110
No significant intercept
SENARC002
RC
769,866
997,958
376
-55
109
100
89
98
9
2.39
SENARC003
RC
769,910
997,939
378
-55
109
110
47
56
9
1.62
SENARC004
RC
769,959
997,921
378
-55
109
100
6
21
15
2.37
SENARC005
RC
769,837
997,861
375
-55
109
108
55
74
19
0.72
SENARC006
RC
769,878
997,845
379
-55
109
100
No significant intercept
SENARC007
RC
769,801
997,766
382
-55
109
102
11
14
3
6.15
SENARC008
RC
769,846
997,751
387
-55
109
100
No significant intercept
SENARC009
RC
769,894
997,739
380
-55
109
100
No significant intercept
Lokolo North
LOKRC018
RC
781,282
991,892
362
-55
350
120
No significant intercept
LOKRC019
RC
781,326
991,896
362
-55
350
120
20
26
6
0.89
80
83
3
0.71
LOKRC020
RC
781,376
991,905
362
-55
350
120
25
38
13
1.75
97
109
12
0.95
LOKRC021
RC
781,416
991,901
362
-55
350
108
23
27
4
0.73
38
58
20
1.74
LOKRC022
RC
781,475
991,924
361
-55
350
130
No significant intercept
Lokolo Main
LOKRC023
RC
778,442
989,727
374
-55
350
81
No significant intercept
LOKRC024
RC
778,473
989,688
373
-55
315
100
57
60
3
3.93
LOKRC025
RC
778,523
989,735
371
-55
315
100
42
62
20
2.45
LOKRC026
RC
778,557
989,775
370
-55
315
98
25
45
20
7.22
27
31
4
31.57
LOKRC027
RC
778,493
989,772
372
-55
315
80
No significant intercept
LOKRC028
RC
778,643
989,818
367
-55
315
80
37
51
14
0.65
LOKRC029
RC
778,660
989,794
367
-55
315
100
75
82
7
1.05
