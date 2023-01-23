PROFITOPTICS promotes Geoff Marlatt to CEO to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth.

Founder Tony Pericle to remain with ProfitOptics and serve as Executive Chairman

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfitOptics, a fast-growing onshore/offshore software engineering and digital product development firm focused on process automation, workforce innovation and legacy modernization, is pleased to announce the promotion of Geoff Marlatt to Chief Executive Officer. Marlatt joined ProfitOptics in 2019 as a Partner and Chief Revenue Officer, and in his new role will oversee the company's overall strategy and global operations. Tony Pericle, who founded ProfitOptics in 2008, will transition to a newly created full-time role of Executive Chairman, where he will continue to direct and improve upon the client experience.

"I was very excited when Geoff initially agreed to join ProfitOptics", said Tony Pericle, ProfitOptics' founder. "Since then, he has been instrumental in the company's overall growth and in our transformation from a founder-run business to a professionalized organization supported and enhanced by our strategic private equity partner, Renovus Capital Partners. With his broad business acumen and unique experience, I know Geoff is well suited to lead ProfitOptics through the next stage of growth as we continue to build innovative digital solutions for enterprise clients."

With over three decades of strategic leadership experience at early-stage growth and Fortune 500 companies, Marlatt focused heavily on growth initiatives over the last three years in his role as Chief Revenue Officer at ProfitOptics. Prior to ProfitOptics, he was a Senior Vice President at Owens & Minor, and earlier in his career he served in leadership roles at Fortune 500 firms McKesson, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson. He has also held leadership positions in early-stage technology growth companies, Centrimed, Global Healthcare Exchange and Novare Surgical.

"I have always believed that the most successful businesses start with great culture and what Tony and all the teammates at ProfitOptics have built is amazing. Under Tony's leadership, the combination of long-standing client relationships, our committed US-based delivery team, and our extremely talented software engineers in Eastern Europe have fueled great growth. I am excited to build upon this core foundation and continue to help companies transform by leveraging our custom software development capabilities," said Marlatt.

In his new role as Executive Chairman, Pericle will focus his time on leading software development efforts with key clients, mentoring both the US-based delivery team and offshore software engineers and supporting the sales and solutioning process with new clients.

"Since we met Geoff a year ago, we have been impressed by his dynamic and evolutionary leadership approach and are confident that he will lead the company well through its next iteration," said Atif Gilani, Founding Partner of Renovus. "We are excited for Tony to continue to serve as a pivotal executive within the Company and look forward to working with Geoff, Tony, and the rest of the team as we execute on our collective organic and acquisitive growth plan in the growing software engineering market."

About ProfitOptics

ProfitOptics is a software design and development company headquartered in the US with offshore innovation centers in Eastern Europe. ProfitOptics' unique combination of design ingenuity, and software development capabilities helps clients achieve impactful results through design, development, and support of innovative digital products.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is an investment firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, based in the Philadelphia area, manages over $1 billion across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, B2B healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com.

