West Virginia Manufacturer Felman Production Shows Appreciation for Local First Responders with Generous Donation to Volunteer Fire Department

Felman Production donates $15,000 to New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department, funding to be used for new equipment

NEW HAVEN, W.Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to give back to the local community, Felman Production, a New Haven-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of West Virginia workers, announced a generous donation that will support a local volunteer fire department vital to the safety and well-being of Mason County, West Virginia.

Felman Production representatives present a donation on behalf of the company to the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department. (PRNewswire)

Felman Production recently presented a $15,000 donation to the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department. The department plan to use the funds to purchase new equipment and upgrade old equipment, including ten new portable radios. As emergency services in West Virginia transition to a digital radio system, the new radios will ensure each of the department's fire apparatuses is equipped with portable radios, allowing operational firefighting crews to keep in constant communication with their Incident Commander for updating of changing conditions on emergency incidents.

"We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our volunteer firefighters," said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of Felman Production in a joint statement. "We want to ensure that our first responders have the tools and equipment they need when they answer the call to help our community through times of crisis. It is our honor to provide them with financial support and well-deserved recognition."

Under the leadership of Motti Korf and Uri Laber, Felman Production has long been committed to supporting the Mason County community. In November, Felman Production provided donations to the Bend Area Food Pantry, Mason County Homeless Shelter, and Bend Area C.A.R.E. to help hundreds of local families in need at Thanksgiving. The company also recently provided financial support to New Haven Elementary School for brand new basketball equipment, and provided assistance to local veteran organizations along with additional support for the Mason County Veterans Memorial.

Felman Production encourages other West Virginia businesses and individuals to support their local volunteer fire department and the brave men and women who serve it.

