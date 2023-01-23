Wilford W. Clyde Retires from Clyde Companies

Remains Chairman

OREM, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilford W. Clyde has announced his retirement from Clyde Companies (CCI), effective February 3, 2023; however, Clyde will retain his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The announcement comes on the heels of Jeremy Hafen being named as CEO last month, a position previously held by Clyde.

"It's been an honor to work alongside so many outstanding people, both at Clyde Companies and in the community, "Clyde said. "At CCI, our people are our competitive advantage. Our word is our bond and we give a full measure—and we mean it. We live it."

Clyde began his 45-year career with Clyde Companies as the controller of CCI subsidiary Geneva Rock. At the age of 30, he became the general manager and later president of the organization. In 2001, Clyde was named president and CEO of Clyde Companies before transitioning to chairman and CEO when Hafen became president.

Throughout his career, Clyde served the community in many capacities. Highlights include Springville City Mayor, Chairman of the Utah Manufacturers Association, President of the Associated General Contractors of Utah, President of Beavers Inc., Chairman of the Utah Valley and Salt Lake Chambers of Commerce, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Utah Valley University, and National President of the Brigham Young University Cougar Club.

Clyde exemplified CCI's mission statement of "Building a Better Community" through his leadership and community service. As he helped expand CCI, the company went from generating $50 million to $2.5 billion a year. As an extension of that growth, one of Clyde's proudest legacies was providing meaningful careers for nearly 5,000 employees. Throughout his career, he followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and company founder, W.W. Clyde, by staying true to the values and principles embedded in the heritage of Clyde Companies.

About Clyde Companies, Inc.

Headquartered in Orem, Utah, and serving the Intermountain West, CCI is building a better community as the premier provider of construction products and services and through responsible, innovative land management. As the parent company of WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, Sunroc, Sunpro, IHC Scott, Beehive Insurance, GWC Capital, and Bridgesource, we have been involved in almost every aspect of building and construction since 1926. Our companies proudly offer high quality products and dependable results for projects of all sizes. We are committed to our mission of Building a Better Community, a mission driven by our core values of "We Value People," "Our Word is Our Bond," "We Continuously Improve," and "Always Give a Full Measure."

Clyde Companies employs nearly 5,000 employees across the Intermountain West and Great Plains regions. (PRNewswire)

