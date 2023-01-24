BrandSpark Announces 10th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product and Service Brands in America for 2023

BrandSpark International celebrates 10 years of trust expertise with the release of an extensive list of the brands most trusted by Americans earned across 215 consumer goods and service categories based on a national survey of 19,752 American shoppers representing 116,000 individual brand responses.
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Market research firm BrandSpark International released their 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") winners representing the annual list of the most trusted brands in America. The winning brands were determined by a national survey of 19,752 American shoppers who gave their top-of-mind, independent answers as to which brands they trust most and why in categories they have recently shopped. The 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study is the most extensive study of brand trust across consumer categories, examining 215 product and service categories.
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards came to life a decade ago with the realization that trust defines the relationship between brands and consumers in good times and more challenging times. "As prices for consumer goods and services have increased substantially over the past number of years due to inflation and supply chain issues, consumers are much more likely to choose brands they trust the most to bring them great quality, service and value even when faced with less expensive alternatives" said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. "We were very interested to see that major brand names have actually maintained their trust share notwithstanding increased competition from private label brands and other pricing challenges", Levy concluded.
This year, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards expanded into the very competitive automotive segment, with categories ranging from windshield repair/replacement, won by Safelite AutoGlass, car battery, won by Diehard, motor oil won by Pennzoil, automotive floor mats, won by WeatherTech and extended auto warranty (non-manufacturer), won by CarShield. "Despite being an experience that roughly 84% of Americans have daily, many consumers have limited knowledge about automotive issues and needs, leading to low familiarity and weak trust scores for many brands in the space," noted Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark. "We saw an opportunity to explore the automotive segment and help consumers identify the brands that other Americans trust," Scrutton continued.
What makes trusted brands the most-shopped in a significant number of categories is the promise that they will deliver on quality and price - the two most significant drivers of trust. While brand trust plays an integral role in purchase decisions, brand loyalty is more nuanced, which gives secondary and even tertiary brands the opportunity to win over new consumers. Just because a brand is Most Trusted at a given moment does not mean that their top spot is necessarily secure. There are several avenues' brands can take to build a foundation of trust with consumers which can result in taking trust share from the current trust leader. "There is currently an opportunity for brands to attract new consumers with innovations that serve the needs brought about by the changing, more difficult economic landscape," shared Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "If a consumer tries a new brand initially because of a promotion and that brand delivers on quality, a key driver of trust, the brand could have a new consumer for life." Bellisario continued.
In technology and related services, a highly competitive category where trust is particularly important, two brands emerged as leaders; T-Mobile and Verizon tied for Most Trusted Cellular Service Provider. "We believe that these brands have an opportunity to prioritize building trust as part of their communications strategy" noted Levy.
Among the top 20 most trusted brands overall, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble tied with two brands each with the highest trust shares (PepsiCo; Oatmeal: Quaker and Hummus: Sabra); (P&G; Dish Soap: Dawn and Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus). Heritage brand Quaker scored the highest trust share and margin of trust in the Study. "It is surprising that so far no other real competitor has been able to challenge Quaker leaving it with a substantial trust lead – however we can anticipate potential competition from lower priced private label brands during the upcoming year," says Levy.
This year the laundry detergent categories were expanded to reflect substantial category innovation serving distinct consumer segments. It was a "clean" sweep for Tide in all five laundry detergent categories.
Procter & Gamble had the most winning brands on the list (23) which include:
- Baby Laundry Detergent: Dreft
- Bathroom Tissue: Charmin
- Denture Adhesive: Fixodent
- Diapers: Pampers (TIE)
- Dish Soap: Dawn
- Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade
- Dryer Sheets: Bounce
- Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B
- Fabric Softener: Downy
- Feminine Hygiene Pads: Always
- Fiber Supplement: Metamucil
- Laundry Detergent: Tide
- Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing: Tide
- Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning: Tide
- Laundry Detergent for Overall Value: Tide
- Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide
- Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash): Downy
- Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Downy
- Men's Shaving: Gillette
- Paper Towels: Bounty
- Tampons: Tampax
- Teeth Whitening: Crest
- Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus
Johnson & Johnson accounted for 9 wins in health & personal care:
- Allergy Eye Drops: Visine
- Baby Wash/Shampoo: Johnson's Baby
- Back Pain Relief: Tylenol
- Children's Cough Medicine: Tylenol
- Eye Makeup Remover: Neutrogena
- Face Wipes: Neutrogena
- Hair Regrowth: Rogaine
- Headache Relief: Tylenol
- Mouthwash: Listerine
PepsiCo was a 6-category winner in food & beverage:
- Drink Carbonation System: SodaStream
- Hummus: Sabra
- Oatmeal: Quaker
- Pancake Mix: Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)
- Rehydration Drink: Gatorade
- Tortilla Chips: Tostitos
Notably, SharkNinja scored four wins in home goods (air fryer (Ninja), deep fryer (Ninja), food processor (Ninja), and vacuum in a tie (Shark)), while Stanley Black & Decker (clothes iron (Black+Decker), toaster oven (Black+Decker), power tools DeWalt) and Kaz USA (thermostat (Honeywell), space heater in a tie (Honeywell), humidifier (Vicks)) each scored three.
The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category.*
HOUSEHOLD & PET
CATEGORY
WINNER
Adhesive Tape
3M (Scotch)
Bathroom Tissue
Charmin
Batteries
Duracell
BBQ Charcoal
Kingsford
BBQ Pellets
Kingsford
Cat Food
Purina
Cat Litter
Purina Tidy Cats
Dish Soap
Dawn
Dishwasher Detergent
Cascade
Dog Food
Purina
Dog Treats
Milk-Bone
Dryer Sheets
Bounce
Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products
Seventh Generation / Mrs. Meyer's (TIE)
Fabric Softener
Downy
Flea & Tick Prevention
Frontline
Food Storage Bags
Ziploc
Garbage Bags
Hefty
Insect Control
Raid
Laundry Detergent
Tide
Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing
Tide
Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning
Tide
Laundry Detergent for Overall Value
Tide
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin
Tide
Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash)
Downy
Laundry Stain Remover
Shout
Laundry Wrinkle Protection
Downy
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner
Lysol
Paint (Interior & Exterior)
Behr
Paper Towels
Bounty
Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
Strong Hold Glue
Gorilla
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Lysol
Writing Instruments (i.e., Pens, Pencils)
Bic
Yarn for Knitting
Red Heart
HOME GOODS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Air Fryer
Ninja
BBQ Grill
Weber
Clothes Iron
BLACK+DECKER
Clothes Steamer
Conair
Collectable Figures
Funko Pop!
Deep Fryer
Ninja
Drink Carbonation System
SodaStream
Electric Fan
Lasko
Food Processor
Ninja
Headphones (Over Ear)
Beats / Sony (TIE)
Home Sound System
Bose
Humidifier
Vicks
Luggage
Samsonite
Mattress-In-A-Box
Purple
Portable Cooler
Igloo
Portable Speaker
JBL
Power Tools
DeWalt
Space Heater
Honeywell / Lasko (TIE)
Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
Thermostat
Honeywell
Toaster Oven
Black+Decker
Toys
Fisher-Price
TV
Samsung
Vacuum
Dyson / Shark (TIE)
Washer / Dryer
Whirlpool
FOOD & BEVERAGE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Baking
Betty Crocker
Bottled Water
Dasani / Aquafina (TIE)
Butter
Land O' Lakes
Canned Fruit
Dole
Canned Seafood
StarKist
Canned Tomatoes
Hunt's
Caramel Candy
Werther's Original
Cereal
Kellogg's
Chicken
Tyson
Cooking Oil Spray
Pam
Cooking Stock / Broth
Swanson
Cottage Cheese
Daisy
Dairy Free Cheese
Daiya
Eggs
Eggland's Best
Espresso Coffee
Starbucks
Frozen Entree
Stouffer's
Frozen Pizza
DiGiorno
Frozen Potato Products
Ore-Ida
Fruit Cups
Dole
Fruit Juice
Minute Maid / Ocean Spray (TIE)
Hot Sauce
Frank's Red Hot
Hummus
Sabra
Ice Cream Bars
Klondike
Jam & Jelly
Smucker's
Jerky
Jack Link's
Low Carb Packaged Foods
Atkins
Milk
Great Value
Mozzarella
Kraft
Oatmeal
Quaker
Organic Bread
Dave's Killer Bread
Pancake Mix
Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)
Pasta
Barilla
Pasta Sauce
Ragu
Peanuts
Planters
Pepperoni
Hormel
Plant-Based Meat Alternative
Beyond Meat
Popcorn
Orville Redenbacher's
Pork
Smithfield
Premium Crackers
Ritz
Ready-To-Bake Dough
Pillsbury
Refrigerated Salad Dressing
Hidden Valley
Rehydration Drink
Gatorade
Salsa
Pace
Sausages
Jimmy Dean
Seasoning
McCormick
Shredded Cheese
Kraft
Sparkling Water
LaCroix / Sparkling Ice (TIE)
Tortilla (Wraps)
Mission
Tortilla Chips
Tostitos
White Bread
Wonder
Yogurt
Yoplait
HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Allergy Eye Drops
Visine
Back Pain Relief
Tylenol
Blood Glucose Monitor
OneTouch
Children's Cough Medicine
Children's Tylenol
Collagen Powder
Vital Proteins
Cough Drop
Halls
Denture Adhesive
Fixodent
Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B
Eye Makeup Remover
Neutrogena
Face Wipes
Neutrogena
Feminine Hygiene Pads
Always
Fiber Supplement
Metamucil
Flushable Wipes
Cottonelle
Hair Regrowth Products
Rogaine
Hair Removal (e.g., depilatories)
Nair
Hand Soap
Dial / Softsoap (TIE)
Headache Relief
Tylenol
Jock Itch Relief
Lotrimin
Laxative
Dulcolax
Manual Toothbrush
Colgate
Menopause Supplements
Estroven
Men's Body Hair Trimmer
Wahl
Men's Shaving
Gillette
Micellar Water
Garnier
Migraine Relief
Excedrin
Mouthwash
Listerine
Nasal Spray
Flonase
Pain Relief Patch
Salonpas
Pregnancy Test
Clearblue
Smoking Cessation
Nicorette
Tampons
Tampax
Teeth Whitening
Crest
Toothpaste
Colgate
UTI Prevention
Azo
Women's Shaving
Gillette Venus
BABY & KIDS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Baby Laundry Detergent
Dreft
Baby Monitor
Vtech
Baby Wash / Shampoo
Johnson's Baby
Breast Pump
Medela
Diapers
Pampers / Huggies (TIE)
Dolls
Barbie
CLOTHING & SPORTING GOODS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Action Camera
GoPro
Bike Helmet
Schwinn / Bell (TIE)
Electric Scooter (Stand-Up)
Razor
Men's Underwear
Hanes
Jeans
Levi's
Swimming Goggles
Speedo
Stationary Exercise Bike
Peloton
Tennis Racket
Wilson
Treadmill
NordicTrack
Women's Shapewear
Spanx
Yoga Wear
Lululemon
AUTOMOTIVE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Automotive Floor Mats
WeatherTech
Auto Insurance Provider
State Farm
Automotive Tools
Craftsman
Car Battery
Diehard
Compact Car
Honda / Toyota (TIE)
Crossover SUV
Chevrolet / Ford / Honda (TIE)
Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer)
CarShield
Full-Size Sedan
Chevrolet / Honda / Toyota (TIE)
Fully Electric Automobile
Tesla
Hybrid Gas / Electric Car
Toyota
Large SUV
Chevrolet
Motor Oil
Pennzoil
Online Used Car Dealer
CarMax / Carvana (TIE)
Pickup Truck
Ford
Quick Oil Change Service
Jiffy Lube
Retailer of Auto Parts
AutoZone
Roadside Assistance Provider
AAA
Tire Sales & Service
Discount Tire (America's Tire)
Windshield Repair / Replacement
Safelite AutoGlass
SERVICES & RETAIL
CATEGORY
WINNER
Bank
Bank of America / Chase (TIE)
Bank (California)
Bank of America / Chase (TIE)
Bank (Florida)
Bank of America
Bank (New York)
Chase
Bank (Texas)
Bank of America / Chase (TIE)
Cashback Credit Card
Capital One / Discover (TIE)
Cellular Service Provider
T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE)
Food Delivery App
DoorDash
High Speed Internet Provider
Xfinity
Home Insurance Provider
State Farm
Home Phone Service Provider
AT&T
Home Repair Service App / Site
Angi (formerly Angie's List)
Home Security Provider
ADT
Junk Removal Service
1-800-GOT-JUNK?
Large File Sending (non-email)
Dropbox
Lower Fee Investment Brokerage
Fidelity Investments
Loyalty Program
Kroger Rewards
Meal Kit Delivery Service
HelloFresh
No Annual Fee Credit Card
Capital One / Discover (TIE)
Online Restaurant Reservation App / Site
OpenTable
Online Sports Betting
FanDuel / DraftKings (TIE)
Pharmacy
CVS
Real Estate Agency
RE/MAX
Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
Retailer of Outdoors & Camping Gear
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
Self Storage Warehouse
Public Storage / U-Haul (TIE)
Short-term Rental Booking Site
Airbnb
Streaming Service for Children's Content
Disney+
Streaming Service for Quality Content
Netflix
Streaming Service for Sports
ESPN
Travel Rewards Credit Card
Capital One / Chase (TIE)
TV Service Provider
Xfinity
Virtual Meeting / Video Conferencing
Zoom
Weight Loss Program
WW (Weight Watchers)
In the 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study, 19,752 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2023 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop and services which they use. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of competitive context, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients' need to drive results. Our multi-disciplinary, highly responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches.
Newsweek will feature the winners and will offer winning brands unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.
*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
