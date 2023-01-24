IGEL Demonstrates the Power of Partnership through IGEL Ready Program

Reporting double-digit growth, IGEL Ready fosters significant engagement between partners and customers through the DISRUPT End User Computing Forum events and go-to-market initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that the IGEL Ready Program grew by nearly 25% in 2022, signaling strong momentum and engagement. The IGEL Ready program now includes 130+ providers of hardware, software, and peripheral solutions, including offerings from HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware, all of which are verified for use with IGEL OS in delivering a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for modern workplace environments.

"The meteoric success of the IGEL Ready Program has demonstrated the power of partnerships is paramount when it comes to helping customers optimize their end user experience," Jim Airdo, SVP of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "We are pleased to continue to see such incredible momentum within IGEL Ready and are grateful to all our IGEL Ready partners for teaming with us to provide our mutual customers with solutions that elevate the digital workspace experience and meet the requirements of today's modern workplace environments. To this end, we will be announcing our 'Powered by IGEL' campaign highlighting the growth of IGEL Ready at DISRUPT23 in Munich next month."

Ecosystem creates joint go-to-market opportunities for IGEL partners

By participating in the IGEL Ready Program, technology partners can reach 10,900 active IGEL customers with 2.4 million active seats, and thousands of channel partners who are addressing a variety of use cases and environments. "Through our technology alliances, there are virtually endless possibilities for creating opportunities that will increase customer adoption, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth for our partners," said Airdo.

In November 2022, for example, IGEL announced it was ending production of IGEL-branded Universal Desktop (UD) endpoint devices and partnering with HP, Lenovo, LG, and others to deliver IGEL OS, enabling partners and customers to derive more value from their investments in Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware VDI, DaaS and SaaS solutions. Integrated endpoint devices from HP, Lenovo, and LG, that are IGEL OS certified and supported are showcased on dedicated pages, demonstrating the transition partners and customers can make in the delivery of secure, productive digital workspaces that include IGEL OS.

During the past year, IGEL Ready Program members also had the opportunity to take advantage of go-to-market initiatives designed to drive engagement and customer success. These programs included:

DISRUPT on Tour. More than 2,500 individuals from across the end user computing (EUC) space registered for this global series of More than 2,500 individuals from across the end user computing (EUC) space registered for this global series of interactive, in-person, one-day events sponsored by IGEL Ready members LG Business Solutions, Nerdio, HP, VMware, Microsoft, 7 Signal, ControlUp, DeviceTRUST, EPOS, Lenovo, Liquidware, Login VSI, Tricerat, and Workspot. Attendees at these events heard from industry innovators and thought leaders on the strategies and tactics they need to stay one step ahead of their customers' evolving EUC needs.

"Why Compromise". Sponsored by IGEL Ready members LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, and ControlUp, qualified participants in this Sponsored by IGEL Ready members LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, and ControlUp, qualified participants in this global promotional campaign have the opportunity to select from two mobile endpoint devices – an LG gram or Lenovo ThinkPad L14 – pre-loaded with IGEL OS and integrated with ControlUp's Digital Employee Experience Management platform, so they can see first-hand how IGEL helps remove the security risk and cost of managing and controlling endpoints when deploying a digital workspace to mobile workers.

IGEL Ready Awards. Launched in 2022, the Munich . Applications can be completed Launched in 2022, the annual awards program recognizes IGEL Ready partner(s) that have demonstrated strong commitment to customer success, active engagement in the IGEL Ready Program, and joint achievement on a global scale. Click here for more information on the 2022 IGEL Ready winning partners. IGEL is currently seeking nominations for the 2023 IGEL Ready Awards program which will honor winners at the DISRUPT23 event in. Applications can be completed here

IGEL Ready Partner Advisory Board. IGEL Ready hosts regular Partner Advisory Board meetings, with in-person events at HIMSS 2022, which took place in Orlando, Fla. , and VMware Explore 2022 in San Francisco , which featured an opening keynote from sponsor AMD , followed by insightful sessions on the future of EUC from other top executives from Citrix , Lenovo , Microsoft , and VMware . More than 50 attendees represented companies including 7Signal , ControlUp , eG Innovations , HID Global, Liquidware, Nexthink, Nutanix , Rimo3 , Tehama , ThinPrint , Tricerat and Vasion/PrinterLogic . For more highlights from this event, read the blog post . opening keynote from sponsor, followed by insightful sessions on the future of EUC from other top executives from, and. More than 50 attendees represented companies includingand

Lead Generation. Throughout the year, IGEL hosts webinars and other events with IGEL Ready members. All leads from these events are collected and shared with participating IGEL Ready partners.

"IGEL Ready provides a tremendous amount of value for our technology partners through these year-round activities," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "In the past year, we generated more than 4,000 leads for our IGEL Ready Partners, and we look forward to continuing our momentum in 2023 through our DISRUPT events, industry event sponsorships, webinars, and other lead generating activities."

DISRUPT EUC returns in EMEA and North America

In 2023, the DISRUPT EUC Forums will return as DISRUPT23, two large, multi-day gatherings that will bring together the world's premier leaders and innovators in EUC including Microsoft, HP, LG, Lenovo, Citrix, Nerdio, VMware, and Workspot for 2.5 days of inspiring thought leadership and in-depth technical bootcamp sessions.

As the only global event focused on EUC, DISRUPT23 will feature an Expo Hall where attendees will get first-hand access to technical product and services demonstrations by IGEL Ready partners and event sponsors. Diamond-level event sponsors and exhibitors include LG Business Solutions, HP, and Lenovo. Platinum-level sponsors are Citrix, Flexxible, Microsoft, Nerdio, VMware, and Workspot. Gold-level sponsors include 7SIGNAL, ControlUp, and PrinterLogic. Silver-level sponsors include 10ZIG, Alludo (formerly Parallels), Cameyo, DeviceTrust, eG Innovations, Imprivata, Intel, Liquidware, Liquit, LoginVSI, Nexthink, Nutanix, FRAME by Nutanix, Rimo3, Seal Shield and Tricerat. Distribution partners sponsoring DISRUPT23 are ADN Distribution GmbH, Arrow Electronics, and Ingram Micro.

The Munich DISRUPT23 event will be held February 15 and 16 at the INFINITY Hotel & Conference Resort and in North America, IGEL will welcome attendees to the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, in April. Registration is $399 per person. To register, visit: www.disruptEUC.com.

"Through IGEL Ready, Citrix is able to provide customers with the guidance and confidence they need to deploy and scale our solutions together," said Chris Fleck, Vice President, Ecosystems and Verticals, Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group. "For example, as a sponsor of DISRUPT23, we look forward to educating mutual customers and partners on best practices for delivering a unified, secure, and simplified hybrid work experience for end users everywhere."

Terry Vaughn, Director, EUC Business Development, VMware added, "Through VMware's sponsorship of DISRUPT23, we will be sharing insights on our 'Apps on Demand' strategy, and the power of multi-cloud in delivering digital transformation and enabling application modernization in today's enterprise. We are proud to be teaming with IGEL and the IGEL Ready program to test new platforms and develop applications that are creating opportunities for our mutual partners and customers."

To explore IGEL Ready visit igel.com/ready . To learn more and start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/ .

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

