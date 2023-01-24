Kognito Releases New Training Focused on Communication Techniques and Community Approach to Student Resiliency & Growth

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognito, an experiential learning company is pleased to announce the release of a suite of products focused on building effective communication skills and resiliency. These simulations join a robust portfolio of PK-12 online products focused on mental health, bullying, violence prevention and improving school climate. Teaching Resiliency & Growth for Educators focuses on the unique skills needed to navigate communication and build solid partnerships among parents and caregivers as well as students. These skills and techniques encourage resiliency and foster a collaborative approach to enabling students to thrive to their unique fullest potential. The companion version of this product, Friend2Friend: Resiliency & Growth teaches students the skills and techniques to manage the day-to-day challenges they might encounter academically or with their peers socially. Using a combination of didactic content and role play conversations, students interact in various situations and practice how to manage setbacks with the help of virtual humans within the simulation. These role plays allow students a safe space to build their confidence and skills so they can apply them in real-life. This experiential approach allows learners to build the competence and confidence to manage and lead conversations that build a foundation for positive outcomes.

"We're very excited to release these products. Educators will be able to identify growth perspectives, practice modeling positive self-talk, and learn communication techniques to engage parents to build a foundation of trust and support. While students will gain the awareness, knowledge, skill, and self-confidence to build resiliency and growth." Nadia Stamp, Product Manager, Kognito.

About Kognito

Kognito is a leading provider of practice-based digital learning experiences that provide strategies to improve mental health and well-being across schools, campuses, and communities. Built on an interactive platform, the products integrate several evidence-based models and techniques, game mechanics, and learning principles, allowing users to learn by engaging in role-play conversations with emotionally responsive humans. Through practice and personalized feedback, users learn and assess their competency to lead similar real-life conversations. Kognito has been instrumental in providing training to over 1.5 million educators, administrators, students, and their communities. This innovative approach is changing lives by increasing user confidence and awareness on critical topics that impact critical thinking and decision-making. For more information, visit https://kognito.com.

