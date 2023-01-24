New Consumer Portal Delivers Pristine Listing Data

CHINO HILLS, Calif., GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest and most influential MLS organizations have joined together to create Nestfully, a new leading consumer portal developed and run by the residential real estate industry, the source of principled and pristine data for home buyers and sellers across the country.

Leading Consortium of Residential Real Estate MLS Organizations Announces Nestfully

California Regional MLS (CRMLS), REcolorado and Bright MLS have committed to participate in Nestfully. Combined, the initial participants in Nestfully have approximately 240,000 agent and brokerage subscribers whose annual sales topped $280 billion in 2022.

Nestfully, which will launch in Q1 is designed for consumers as the primary audience and will offer a differentiated search experience built around how homebuyers search for properties, using features and a user interface developed by the founding MLSs, with technology services provided by Constellation1. This includes the ability to search for properties and easily apply filters based on an individual's unique needs, as well as the ability to schedule a showing – and most importantly, the ability for consumers to directly ask the listing agent questions about homes that interest them. In addition to providing the freshest, most up-to-date listing information and just-sold information, at launch the site will offer seamless desktop, mobile and native iOS and Android app experiences.

"A consumer-first orientation was at the top of our list when we designed Nestfully," said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO. "Nestfully is world-class and feature rich. We cannot wait to show it to consumers and brokerages alike."

"Consumers will get the freshest information at their fingertips, optimized for mobile viewing, so they'll be able to make educated decisions about homes they're considering quickly and efficiently," said Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS President and CEO.

Technology services for Nestfully are provided by Constellation1, providers of front office, back office and data services to real estate brokerages, franchises, associations, MLSs and proptech companies across North America.

"With Nestfully, Constellation1 is looking forward to providing a smoother real estate experience for consumers, one powered by brokers and MLSs. Together, we are going to drive forward the consumer experience for the benefit of consumers, brokerages and agents," said Andrew Binkley, President Constellation1.

"Providing a better consumer experience is what drives the team at Nestfully," said Amit Kulkarni, Bright MLS CMO. "Nestfully makes the property the focal point of the home discovery experience, with the aim of reducing friction in the real estate experience for consumers and the brokers and agents who represent them."

"REcolorado is thrilled to be among the leading MLS organizations who have united to offer an industry-operated consumer portal that will strengthen the connection between consumers and brokerages, while also streamlining the real estate experience," said REcolorado President and CEO Gene Millman. "Nestfully is a perfect complement to REcolorado's strategic focus of providing solutions that evolve the customer experience by providing leads to the listing brokerage and ensuring access to reliable listing data."

Nestfully will serve the brokerage community around a set of principles focused on their specific marketing strategies and will allow for seamless integration with their existing tools. Adherence to Fair Display guidelines, one of the most important foundations of the residential real estate industry's accepted norms and practices, such as unbiased display of all listings, consisting display of listing data, and no ads. Importantly, Nestfully's leads will be provided to brokerages at no cost, saving them millions on annual referral fees while delivering a more seamless real estate experience for the consumer.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org .

About REcolorado

REcolorado® is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with over 27,000 professionals who operate throughout the state. It is REALTOR® owned and serves real estate professionals including the members of Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100k real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. Learn more at BrightMLS.com

About Constellation1

Constellation1 is a long term partner to the real estate industry and provides front office, back office and data services to real estate brokerages, franchises, associations, MLSs, and proptech companies across North America. Constellation1 is your source for real estate technology. Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc., and its subsidiaries, and is part of Constellation Real Estate Group. For more information, visit constellation1.com

