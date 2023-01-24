Oregon REALTORS® prepares to team up with SkySlope to introduce digital forms to their 19,000+ members

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon REALTORS® (the Association) is set to be the latest real estate association to partner with SkySlope to bring their members access to digital real estate forms as a member benefit in early 2023. SkySlope, one of the industry's most renowned digital transaction management platforms, will be undertaking a digital transformation of the Association's forms in February, turning them into powerful e-forms with pre-populating data fields and free embedded digital signature capabilities, among other technologies.

Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, the Association was established in 1932 to organize the real estate profession in Oregon. Today, the Association has more than 19,000 members located throughout the state, making it one of the largest trade associations in the state. In addition to providing ongoing education for real estate professionals, Oregon REALTORS® gives its members access to legal resources, industry advocacy, marketing assistance, and more. Digital forms will further expand the Association's member benefits, making Oregon REALTORS® members more efficient and equipped to take on the challenges of today's increasingly fast-paced real estate landscape.

SkySlope was founded in 2011 and is now used by over 650,000 real estate professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its client base includes over half of the top 20 brokerages in the United States, making it one of the nation's most exclusive and highly-respected digital transaction management platforms on the market.

Acclaimed for its ease of use as well as its ever-expanding suite of products, SkySlope provides time-saving solutions for every part of a real estate transaction — from the listing process — to the offer process — to disclosures. Forms has long been one of SkySlope's most essential solutions, providing agents with an easy, automated way to digitally fill real estate forms.

"Forms are an important part of every real estate transaction," says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. "They can also be extremely time-consuming. It was our goal to transform forms into an efficient, digitized format that would make them easier for real estate professionals to fill out and get signed. When REALTORS® spend less time behind the screen, they have more time for building real-life connections."

Oregon REALTORS® will join an increasing network of real estate associations, including the world's fastest growing real estate association — the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TREEB) — who are partnering with SkySlope in 2023 to digitize their real estate forms and bring more value to their members.

"Oregon REALTORS® is dedicated to establishing the resources and services to help real estate professionals succeed in their businesses," says 2023 President Grace Bergen. "As we enter 2023, we couldn't be more excited to add another solution to serve our members."

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit www.SkySlope.com

About Oregon REALTORS®

Oregon REALTORS® was established in 1932 to organize the real estate profession in Oregon. Today, it is one of the largest trade associations in the state. On behalf of its members, Oregon REALTORS® is a business advocate, force for education, and legislative advocate for free enterprise and private property rights in Oregon. Its core purpose is to advance the ability of Oregon REALTORS® to practice the real estate profession in an ethical, profitable, and successful manner.

