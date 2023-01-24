THE PEDIGREE® BRAND LAUNCHES THE FOSTERVERSE™ PROGRAM, CALLING ON USERS TO FOSTER DOGS VIRTUALLY AND COMBAT PET HOMELESSNESS

Program Supports Adoptable Dogs in Real Life Through Virtual Fostering and Donations to PEDIGREE Foundation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The PEDIGREE® brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has launched the FOSTERVERSE™ program – a first-of-its-kind initiative enabling real-life rescue dogs to be virtually fostered in the Metaverse, bringing the brand's ambition to end pet homelessness to the virtual world.

The PEDIGREE® brand launches its FOSTERVERSE™ program which enables real rescue dogs to be virtually fostered in the Metaverse. On the platform, users can interact with the dogs they meet in Decentraland, learning about their backgrounds and adoption status as well as ways to support dogs in need across the country. (PRNewswire)

Many factors restrict the ability to foster in real life, but by entering the Metaverse, the PEDIGREE brand is bringing fostering opportunities to anyone who owns a digital property – offering a new platform for dog adoption. More animals are staying in shelters now than before the pandemic and unfortunately, just over half (53%) of dogs in shelters are adopted, according to a recent report from Shelter Animals Count1. The report also highlights that fostering dogs is a proven solution to helping the animals find new homes.

Metaverse users can access the FOSTERVERSE program at Pedigree.com/Fosterverse where they can support homeless dogs in new ways. The FOSTERVERSE enables Decentraland property owners to foster real rescue dogs on their virtual land. To participate, landowners upload 3D avatars based on real-life dogs currently listed on Adopt a Pet™ onto their Decentraland property. Decentraland is a 3D virtual world owned by its users, with digital real estate that can now be used to foster dogs.

Users can interact with the dogs they meet in Decentraland, learning about their backgrounds and adoption status as well as ways to support dogs in need across the country. Regardless of whether they own property in Decentraland, dog lovers can choose to adopt a dog they meet virtually in the FOSTERVERSE through Adopt a Pet or donate to PEDIGREE Foundation to help similar adoptable pets in need.

"As the first brand to bring adoptable dogs to the Metaverse, we are proud to be at the forefront of this new virtual reality, supporting our ambition to end pet homelessness," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "Both the PEDIGREE brand and PEDIGREE Foundation have long histories of supporting animal shelters and promoting dog adoption, and this program enables people to support deserving dogs in a new way through virtual fostering."

To further the program's mission, the PEDIGREE brand will match up to $100,000 in donations to support PEDIGREE Foundation through its annual grant program, specifically helping to fund foster programming grants for shelters and rescues across the country. Dog lovers participating in the campaign can earn custom FOSTERVERSE wearables to sport in Decentraland. To learn more, please visit Pedigree.com/Fosterverse or follow the PEDIGREE brand (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and PEDIGREE Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) on social media.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. Proudly part of Mars, Incorporated, the PEDIGREE Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. Thanks to purchases of PEDIGREE products by dog lovers across the U.S., the PEDIGREE brand has donated over $12 Million to PEDIGREE Foundation to support their mission of helping all dogs find a loving, forever home. For more information on the PEDIGREE brand, visit www.Pedigree.com and to learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation, visit www.PedigreeFoundation.org.

About PEDIGREE Foundation

We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,100 grants and $11.6 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. In 2022, we introduced our first program expansion outside the U.S. with the launch of our Canadian grant program, providing $100k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN ®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA ®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD ™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA ™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech . We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

1 Shelter Animals Count Q3 2022 Report

PEDIGREE Brand logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PEDIGREE