Study.com Partners with TNTP to Support Teacher Certification

The EdTech company continues to support educator pathways and diversify the teacher pipeline through its Keys to the Classroom initiative

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, one of the most transformational companies in EdTech, is partnering with TNTP Teaching Fellows to help aspiring educators earn their teaching credentials. Through its Keys to the Classroom initiative, Study.com will donate 400 test preparation scholarships to aspiring teachers across the five Fellows programs in Baltimore, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Minnesota.

TNTP Teaching Fellows programs offer career changers, graduating college seniors, and recent grads a more affordable, faster path to teacher certification through practice, job-embedded training, and personalized coaching. TNTP will manage the distribution of the scholarships to diversify and strengthen the teaching pipeline in the five communities they serve.

"At TNTP Teaching Fellows, we prioritize equitable education to ensure economic and social mobility for our students," said Jamila Newman, TNTP Vice President. "One proven way to improve student performance and life outcomes, especially for students of color, is to ensure that the teacher workforce is diverse and holds and delivers on the high expectation that all students can excel."

According to a 2019 National Council on Teacher Quality report, half of teacher candidates do not receive a passing score on their first certification exam, and a quarter never pass. The discrepancies in passage rates between white candidates and candidates of color are significant, as 38 percent of Black teacher candidates never pass the Praxis.

"Research shows that students benefit when a teacher's race and ethnicity reflect the students they serve," said Dana Bryson, SVP of social impact at Study.com. "With over half of the teacher candidates in Keys to the Classroom identifying as people of color, we share a joint commitment with TNTP to break down barriers for teachers of color to get into the classroom, creating quality classroom experiences for students."

Through Keys to the Classroom, Study.com partners with education departments, school districts, colleges of education, and education-focused nonprofits to help aspiring educators prepare and pass their credentialing exams. Keys to the Classroom is currently in 20 states, and Study.com has committed to donating over $4 million in test prep materials. Keys to the Classroom was recently honored by Tech and Learning with an Award of Excellence for Primary Education.

About Study.com

Study.com enables learners and educators to meet their academic and professional goals through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring and test preparation. Used in over 9,000 school districts across the nation, Study.com is recognized by Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV 150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated $27 million across social impact programs committed to the mission of Making Education Accessible. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

About TNTP

TNTP believes our nation's public schools can offer all children an excellent education. A national nonprofit founded by teachers, we help school systems end educational inequality. We work at every level of the public education system to attract and train talented teachers and school leaders, ensure rigorous and engaging classrooms, and create environments that prioritize great teaching and accelerate student learning. Since 1997, we've partnered with hundreds of public school districts, charter school networks, and state departments of education. We have recruited or trained more than 50,000 teachers and inspired policy change through acclaimed studies such as The Mirage (2015), The Irreplaceables (2012), and The Widget Effect (2009). Our latest report, The Opportunity Myth (2018), followed nearly 4,000 students in five diverse school systems to learn more about their experiences in school. Today, TNTP works directly with more than 300 school systems in 35 states.

