Girl, Invest in Yourself Announces March 30A Retreat

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Register today for the Girl, Invest in Yourself 30A-located retreat dedicated to empowering women in business tackling financial literacy and independence through real estate investing.

Elevate your financial knowledge and set yourself up for lasting success at our exclusive two-day retreat for entrepreneurial women. Led by renowned educators and business coaches, this interactive retreat will empower you to learn about real estate investing, building generational wealth, teaching healthy money habits to children, and more. You'll also have the opportunity to develop a positive money mindset, overcome obstacles, and create a personalized plan for achieving financial success. (PRNewswire)

Hosted by Empowered by Connection (owned by McKayla Hale Real Estate) and Connect & Cultivate, on March 2-3, 2023 like-minded women will gather along Scenic 30A in the in Northwest Florida to attend workshops and relax on the picturesque Emerald Coast. Conducted by accomplishes businesswomen and industry experts, workshops include: Designing Your Future: Vision, Goals + Boundaries 101 led by coach Jacki Carr; Tax Strategies for Entrepreneurs with expert tax strategist Barb Schreihans, founder and CEO of Your Tax Coach, and a guided meditation and sound bath with business energetic s coach, Elizabeth Faye.

Girl, Invest in Yourself is committed to giving women a leg up in the business world by providing helpful resources and the support they need to thrive. Interacting with other ambitious and driven women becomes the modality for seeing new perspectives on a money mindset, for developing valuable insights about real estate investing, and learning new skills the help trod the path toward generational wealth.

"Kristen Cantrell, my co-host, and I are thrilled to be bringing together an exceptional group of women for this retreat," said McKayla Hale, founder of Empowered by Connection and co-host of Girl, Invest in Yourself. Hale continues, "We believe that by providing a supportive environment with tactical tools, women at the retreat become armed with an immediate ability to implement those tools into their businesses. This retreat will help attendees achieve their goals and reach their full financial potential."

Outdoor activities in the serenity of the sea air and toes in the sugar sand beaches of 30A include, among other things, a bonfire on Dune Allen Beach.

For more information about the retreat and to register, visit the Girl, Invest in Yourself website here: https://girlinvestinyourself.com.

About Girl, Invest in Yourself

Girl, Invest in Yourself is a retreat dedicated to empowering women in business hosted jointly by Empowered by Connection and Connect & Cultivate. Community events, workshops, and a wealth of resources to tap, both companies provide women with the tools and support they need to succeed as business owners.

