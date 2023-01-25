Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022
(Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021)
– Travel Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results
– The Recovery at Marina Bay Sands Continued to Progress During the Quarter, with Mass Gaming Revenue Reaching an All-Time Property Record
– Ongoing Investments in Both Macao and Singapore Position the Company for Future Growth
– Support for Local Communities Remains Central to Our Efforts
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
"While travel restrictions and reduced visitation continued to impact our financial performance during the quarter, we remain confident in a robust recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets and deeply enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties throughout 2023 and in the years ahead," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.
"In Singapore, we were pleased to see the robust recovery continue at Marina Bay Sands during the quarter, with the property delivering record levels of performance in both mass gaming and retail revenue. We are excited to have the opportunity to introduce our new suite product to more customers as airlift capacity improves and growth in visitation from China and the wider region is enabled by the relaxing of travel restrictions."
"In Macao, we were gratified to receive a new gaming concession during the quarter, which will enable us to continue our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism. We remain deeply confident in the future of Macao and consider Macao an ideal market for additional capital investment."
"Looking ahead, our industry-leading investments in our team members, our communities and our market-leading Integrated Resort offerings position us exceedingly well to deliver growth as travel restrictions are further relaxed and the recovery comes to fruition. We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."
Net revenue was $1.12 billion, an increase of 10.8% from the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $166 million, compared to $138 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $269 million, compared to $315 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $222 million, compared to $251 million in the prior year quarter. Consolidated hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA was $329 million, compared to $234 million in the prior year quarter.
Full year 2022 operating loss was $792 million, compared to $689 million in 2021. Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $1.83 billion, or $2.40 per diluted share, in 2022 and included a $3.60 billion gain on sale of our Las Vegas real property and operations. This compared to a net loss of $961 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in 2021.
Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results
On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 31.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, to $439 million. Net loss for SCL was $348 million, compared to $245 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
On a GAAP basis, full year 2022 total net revenues for SCL decreased 44.2%, compared to the full year 2021, to $1.61 billion. Net loss for SCL was $1.58 billion in 2022, compared to $1.05 billion in 2021.
Other Factors Affecting Earnings
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $201 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $152 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.2%, compared to 4.2% during the fourth quarter of 2021, while our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to borrowings of $1.20 billion under the SCL Credit Facility in the last year.
Our income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $18 million, compared to income tax expense of $14 million in the prior year quarter. We had income tax expense of $154 million in 2022 as compared to an income tax benefit of $5 million in the prior year. The income tax expense for 2022 is due to the increased profitability of our Singapore operations and Singapore's 17% statutory rate.
Balance Sheet Items
Unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2022 were $6.31 billion.
The company has access to $2.48 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.
As of December 31, 2022, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $15.95 billion.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $147 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $93 million at Marina Bay Sands, $44 million in Macao and $10 million in Corporate and Other.
Conference Call Information
Forward-Looking Statements
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Exhibit 1
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Casino
$ 654
$ 651
$ 2,627
$ 2,892
Rooms
154
104
469
415
Food and beverage
103
51
301
199
Mall
164
180
580
649
Convention, retail and other
42
22
133
79
Net revenues
1,117
1,008
4,110
4,234
Operating expenses:
Resort operations
908
761
3,411
3,460
Corporate
68
42
235
211
Pre-opening
2
4
13
19
Development
35
50
143
109
Depreciation and amortization
256
266
1,036
1,041
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
13
14
55
56
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
1
9
9
27
1,283
1,146
4,902
4,923
Operating loss
(166)
(138)
(792)
(689)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
60
1
116
4
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(201)
(152)
(702)
(621)
Other income (expense)
20
(12)
(9)
(31)
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
—
—
—
(137)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(287)
(301)
(1,387)
(1,474)
Income tax (expense) benefit
18
(14)
(154)
5
Net loss from continuing operations
(269)
(315)
(1,541)
(1,469)
Discontinued operations:
Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
118
46
193
Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
2,861
—
Adjustment to gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax
(5)
—
(9)
—
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(5)
118
2,898
193
Net income (loss)
(274)
(197)
1,357
(1,276)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
105
74
475
315
Net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.
$ (169)
$ (123)
$ 1,832
$ (961)
Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted:
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (0.21)
$ (0.32)
$ (1.40)
$ (1.51)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.01)
0.15
3.80
0.25
Net income (loss) per common share
$ (0.22)
$ (0.17)
$ 2.40
$ (1.26)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
764
764
764
764
Exhibit 2
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Revenues
The Venetian Macao
$ 201
$ 272
$ 682
$ 1,256
The Londoner Macao
93
139
350
588
The Parisian Macao
51
67
188
357
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
75
140
313
546
Sands Macao
17
25
65
122
Ferry Operations and Other
7
6
29
28
Macao Operations
444
649
1,627
2,897
Marina Bay Sands
682
368
2,516
1,370
Intercompany Royalties
29
17
107
83
Intersegment Eliminations(1)
(38)
(26)
(140)
(116)
$ 1,117
$ 1,008
$ 4,110
$ 4,234
Adjusted Property EBITDA
The Venetian Macao
$ 14
$ 67
$ (25)
$ 297
The Londoner Macao
(42)
(23)
(189)
(84)
The Parisian Macao
(26)
(14)
(103)
(17)
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
26
63
81
219
Sands Macao
(20)
(17)
(81)
(69)
Ferry Operations and Other
(3)
(2)
(7)
(8)
Macao Operations
(51)
74
(324)
338
Marina Bay Sands
273
177
1,056
448
$ 222
$ 251
$ 732
$ 786
Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues
The Venetian Macao
7.0 %
24.6 %
23.6 %
The Londoner Macao
The Parisian Macao
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
34.7 %
45.0 %
25.9 %
40.1 %
Sands Macao
Ferry Operations and Other
Macao Operations
11.4 %
11.7 %
Marina Bay Sands
40.0 %
48.1 %
42.0 %
32.7 %
Total
19.9 %
24.9 %
17.8 %
18.6 %
____________________
Note:
The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation.
(1)
Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.
Exhibit 3
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (269)
$ (315)
$ (1,541)
$ (1,469)
Add (deduct):
Income tax expense (benefit)
(18)
14
154
(5)
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
—
—
—
137
Other (income) expense
(20)
12
9
31
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
201
152
702
621
Interest income
(60)
(1)
(116)
(4)
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
1
9
9
27
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
13
14
55
56
Depreciation and amortization
256
266
1,036
1,041
Development expense
35
50
143
109
Pre-opening expense
2
4
13
19
Stock-based compensation (1)
13
4
33
12
Corporate expense
68
42
235
211
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ 222
$ 251
$ 732
$ 786
Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)
134
(15)
Hold-normalized casino expense (2)
(27)
(2)
Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ 329
$ 234
____________________
Note:
The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation.
(1)
During the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $23 million and $10 million, respectively, of which $10 million and $6 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $70 million and $27 million, respectively, of which $37 million and $15 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(2)
See Exhibit 4.
Exhibit 4
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Hold-Normalized
Adjusted
Hold-Normalized
Hold-Normalized
Adjusted
Property
Casino
Casino
Property
EBITDA
Revenue (1)
Expense (2)
EBITDA
Macao Operations
$ (51)
$ (10)
$ 4
$ (57)
Marina Bay Sands
273
144
(31)
386
$ 222
$ 134
$ (27)
$ 329
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Hold-Normalized
Adjusted
Hold-Normalized
Hold-Normalized
Adjusted
Property
Casino
Casino
Property
EBITDA
Revenue (1)
Expense (2)
EBITDA
Macao Operations
$ 74
$ 24
$ (9)
$ 89
Marina Bay Sands
177
(39)
7
145
$ 251
$ (15)
$ (2)
$ 234
____________________
Note:
The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended December 31, 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation.
(1)
This represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%.
These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers.
(2)
This represents the estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental casino revenue calculated in (1) above.
Exhibit 5
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Loss and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Loss:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
$ (169)
$ (123)
$ 1,832
$ (961)
Pre-opening expense
2
4
13
19
Development expense
35
50
143
109
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
1
9
9
27
Other (income) expense
(20)
12
9
31
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
—
—
—
137
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
5
(118)
(2,898)
(193)
Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)
(7)
3
(26)
(11)
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
11
(6)
—
(61)
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS
$ (142)
$ (169)
$ (918)
$ (903)
Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)
134
(15)
Hold-normalized casino expense (2)
(27)
(2)
Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)
(19)
5
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
2
(5)
Hold-normalized adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS
$ (52)
$ (186)
The following is a reconciliation of Diluted Income (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Per diluted share of common stock:
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
$ (0.22)
$ (0.17)
$ 2.40
$ (1.26)
Pre-opening expense
—
0.01
0.01
0.02
Development expense
0.05
0.07
0.19
0.14
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
—
0.01
0.01
0.04
Other (income) expense
(0.03)
0.02
0.01
0.04
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
—
—
—
0.18
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.01
(0.15)
(3.79)
(0.25)
Income tax impact on net income adjustments
(0.01)
—
(0.03)
(0.01)
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
0.01
(0.01)
—
(0.08)
Adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations
$ (0.19)
$ (0.22)
$ (1.20)
$ (1.18)
Hold-normalized casino revenue
0.18
(0.02)
Hold-normalized casino expense
(0.04)
—
Income tax impact on hold adjustments
(0.02)
0.01
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
—
(0.01)
Hold-normalized adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations
$ (0.07)
$ (0.24)
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
764
764
764
764
____________________
(1)
The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.
(2)
See Exhibit 4.
Exhibit 6
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Casino Statistics:
The Venetian Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 2,496
$ 3,679
$ 2,255
$ 4,625
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 90
$ 156
$ 87
$ 162
Average number of table games
626
634
626
629
Average number of slot machines
1,523
1,368
1,435
1,216
The Londoner Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 1,443
$ 2,600
$ 1,449
$ 2,869
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 39
$ 92
$ 48
$ 101
Average number of table games
472
478
473
475
Average number of slot machines
1,360
1,155
1,366
998
The Parisian Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 1,528
$ 1,928
$ 1,417
$ 2,793
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 30
$ 62
$ 29
$ 73
Average number of table games
269
273
269
270
Average number of slot machines
1,115
1,066
1,110
960
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 2,697
$ 6,506
$ 3,919
$ 7,544
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 44
$ 46
$ 41
$ 57
Average number of table games
142
142
142
142
Average number of slot machines
100
167
135
117
Sands Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 759
$ 1,556
$ 934
$ 2,139
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 45
$ 44
$ 50
$ 83
Average number of table games
152
157
153
155
Average number of slot machines
765
695
731
608
Marina Bay Sands:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 7,832
$ 3,828
$ 7,849
$ 3,262
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 757
$ 649
$ 724
$ 756
Average number of table games
505
514
517
549
Average number of slot machines
2,891
1,967
2,670
1,913
Las Vegas Operating Properties(3):
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 3,355
$ 3,913
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 518
$ 555
Average number of table games
197
188
Average number of slot machines
1,778
1,609
____________________
Note:
These casino statistics exclude slot machines shutdown in 2022 and 2021 due to social distancing measures implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to a government mandate, our Macao casinos were ordered to close from July 11, 2022 to July 22, 2022.
(1)
Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.
(2)
Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.
(3)
The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The Las Vegas Operating Properties are classified as a discontinued operation.
Exhibit 7
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
The Venetian Macao
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 130
$ 195
$ (65)
Rooms
17
16
1
Food and Beverage
5
5
—
Mall
43
51
(8)
Convention, Retail and Other
6
5
1
Net Revenues
$ 201
$ 272
$ (71)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ 14
$ 67
$ (53)
EBITDA Margin %
7.0 %
24.6 %
(17.6) pts
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 197
$ 890
$ (693)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
5.56 %
3.36 %
2.20 pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 491
$ 695
$ (204)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
27.0 %
26.6 %
0.4 pts
Slot Handle
$ 296
$ 466
$ (170)
Slot Hold %
4.2 %
4.2 %
— pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
50.2 %
44.2 %
6.0 pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 145
$ 156
$ (11)
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 73
$ 69
$ 4
____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
The Londoner Macao
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 49
$ 92
$ (43)
Rooms
18
21
(3)
Food and Beverage
7
8
(1)
Mall
12
13
(1)
Convention, Retail and Other
7
5
2
Net Revenues
$ 93
$ 139
$ (46)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ (42)
$ (23)
$ (19)
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 165
$ 759
$ (594)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
6.36 %
2.60 %
3.76 pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 252
$ 408
$ (156)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
20.7 %
23.2 %
(2.5) pts
Slot Handle
$ 172
$ 254
$ (82)
Slot Hold %
2.9 %
3.9 %
(1.0) pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
30.7 %
41.5 %
(10.8) pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 171
$ 166
$ 5
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 52
$ 69
$ (17)
____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2021 and 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
The Parisian Macao
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 33
$ 41
$ (8)
Rooms
10
13
(3)
Food and Beverage
3
4
(1)
Mall
5
9
(4)
Convention, Retail and Other
—
—
—
Net Revenues
$ 51
$ 67
$ (16)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ (26)
$ (14)
$ (12)
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 48
$ 181
$ (133)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
11.98 %
(4.77) %
16.75 pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 123
$ 242
$ (119)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
26.1 %
23.5 %
2.6 pts
Slot Handle
$ 85
$ 167
$ (82)
Slot Hold %
3.6 %
3.6 %
— pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
36.1 %
50.8 %
(14.7) pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 117
$ 119
$ (2)
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 42
$ 60
$ (18)
____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 26
$ 65
$ (39)
Rooms
9
11
(2)
Food and Beverage
3
5
(2)
Mall
37
59
(22)
Net Revenues
$ 75
$ 140
$ (65)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ 26
$ 63
$ (37)
EBITDA Margin %
34.7 %
45.0 %
(10.3) pts
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 177
$ 386
$ (209)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
1.34 %
1.97 %
(0.63) pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 144
$ 265
$ (121)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
22.7 %
29.1 %
(6.4) pts
Slot Handle
$ 5
$ 13
$ (8)
Slot Hold %
8.4 %
5.3 %
3.1 pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
31.0 %
43.9 %
(12.9) pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 453
$ 437
$ 16
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 140
$ 192
$ (52)
____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2021 and 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sands Macao
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 14
$ 21
$ (7)
Rooms
1
3
(2)
Food and Beverage
1
1
—
Mall
—
—
—
Convention, Retail and Other
1
—
1
Net Revenues
$ 17
$ 25
$ (8)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ (20)
$ (17)
$ (3)
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 30
$ 120
$ (90)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
2.34 %
3.65 %
(1.31) pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 56
$ 91
$ (35)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
17.6 %
19.8 %
(2.2) pts
Slot Handle
$ 93
$ 140
$ (47)
Slot Hold %
3.4 %
2.0 %
1.4 pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
44.1 %
67.0 %
(22.9) pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 151
$ 139
$ 12
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 67
$ 93
$ (26)
____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Marina Bay Sands
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 402
$ 237
$ 165
Rooms
99
40
59
Food and Beverage
84
28
56
Mall
67
49
18
Convention, Retail and Other
30
14
16
Net Revenues
$ 682
$ 368
$ 314
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ 273
$ 177
$ 96
EBITDA Margin %
40.0 %
48.1 %
(8.1) pts
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 7,093
$ 1,318
$ 5,775
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
1.24 %
6.32 %
(5.08) pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 1,450
$ 814
$ 636
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
19.0 %
12.0 %
7.0 pts
Slot Handle
$ 4,750
$ 2,876
$ 1,874
Slot Hold %
4.2 %
4.1 %
0.1 pts
Hotel Statistics (2)
Occupancy %
98.3 %
79.1 %
19.2 pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 550
$ 259
$ 291
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 541
$ 205
$ 336
____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
(2)
During the three months ended December 31, 2022, approximately 500 rooms were under construction for renovation purposes.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations
(Unaudited)
For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
TTM
December 31,
(Dollars in millions except per square foot data)
Gross
Operating
Operating
Gross
Occupancy
% at End of Period
Tenant Sales
Shoppes at Venetian
$ 43
$ 38
88.4 %
813,832
81.0 %
$ 932
Shoppes at Four Seasons
Luxury Retail
25
23
92.0 %
129,932
100.0 %
5,546
Other Stores
12
10
83.3 %
118,742
86.7 %
1,612
Total
37
33
89.2 %
248,674
93.6 %
3,806
Shoppes at Londoner
12
9
75.0 %
610,238
54.7 %
1,139
Shoppes at Parisian
5
3
60.0 %
296,322
67.6 %
338
Total Cotai Strip in Macao
97
83
85.6 %
1,969,066
72.4 %
1,421
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
67
61
91.0 %
622,007
99.5 %
2,596
Total
$ 164
$ 144
87.8 %
2,591,073
78.9 %
$ 1,801
____________________
Note:
This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were provided rent concessions of $9 million at our Macao properties.
(1)
Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations.
(2)
Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.
