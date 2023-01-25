ZENITH AMERICAN SOLUTIONS WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM MEMBER SUSAN PAUL, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith American Solutions® ("Zenith") is proud to announce that Susan Paul has joined our Executive Leadership Team as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Zenith welcomes Susan Paul as a member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT). As COO, Paul will report directly to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Fiori. Fiori said, "Susan's extensive healthcare and operations background brings a new level of expertise to our organization and added value for our clients and their participants."

Susan will be responsible for the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization's day-to-day operations, while serving as a key contributor to the organization's overall strategy, and continuous growth and development.

Susan has close to 30 years of experience in the healthcare/payor industry holding positions within Operations and Client Services. During her time at Trustmark, a health benefit plan administrator, Susan held numerous operations-focused leadership roles. As Vice President, Employer Services, Susan was responsible for all aspects of administrative operations and strategy. She also possesses extensive experience in the development and leadership of growth and retention operations executing the growth vision while raising customer satisfaction. Susan has also served in key roles at UnitedHealthcare and The Travelers.

"I have worked with Susan for close to 18 years during my tenure at Trustmark. What I appreciate most about Susan is her willingness to roll up her sleeves and work alongside her team to ensure a positive experience for our clients and their participants," said Kim.

Susan lives in Columbus Ohio. She is a graduate of the Bowling Green State University with a bachelor's degree in Finance, and also earned a MBA from the DePaul Driehaus College of Business.

About Zenith American Solutions, Inc.

Zenith American provides innovative technologies, services, systems and support methodology to Taft-Hartley benefit plans so union members and customers get the solutions they need for increasingly complex regulatory changes and technology driven solutions. Zenith American is the largest independent third party administrator in the United States serving Taft-Hartley trust funds and currently operates over 37 offices nationwide. For more information visit www.zenith-american.com.

