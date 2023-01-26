2U, Inc. Announces Date for 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Report

Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register, click here. To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone from the U.S., dial 1-888-330-2446 (toll free), or from outside the U.S., dial 1-240-789-2732 (toll), and provide conference ID number 1153388. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations website as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 46 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities and companies. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

Investor Contact:
investorinfo@2u.com

Media Contact:
media@2u.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-inc-announces-date-for-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-report-301732011.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.