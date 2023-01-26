Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Approval of Share Repurchase Plan

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $171,000, up $36,000, or 27%, from the third quarter of 2022.

"2022 was transformational for our company embodied by the new Catalyst Bank name," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our mission is to serve as catalysts for economic growth in our communities by helping locally-owned businesses grow. Our team is fully committed to fueling local business and improving the lives of our neighbors."

Share Repurchase Plan

The Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company's first share repurchase plan (the "2023 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2023 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 265,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2023 Repurchase Plan are expected to commence during the first quarter of 2023 upon the completion of share repurchases to fund the 2022 Recognition and Retention Plan and Trust Agreement.

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans totaled $133.6 million at December 31, 2022, up $1.7 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, loan growth was primarily driven by new originations of commercial and industrial loans and fundings on existing construction loans, which were partially offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 87,508

$ 88,568

$ (1,060)

(1) % Commercial real estate



19,437



21,073



(1,636)

(8)

Construction and land



6,172



4,450



1,722

39

Multi-family residential



3,200



3,252



(52)

(2)

Total real estate loans



116,317



117,343



(1,026)

(1)

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



13,843



11,087



2,756

25

Consumer



3,447



3,512



(65)

(2)

Total other loans



17,290



14,599



2,691

18

Total loans

$ 133,607

$ 131,942

$ 1,665

1 %

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.0 million at December 31, 2022, up $85,000, or 4%, compared to September 30, 2022. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.76% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 and $1.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2022, approximately 94% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 88% at September 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.8 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 and $1.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. The Company did not record a provision for or a reversal of loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loan recoveries totaled $3,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $61,000 for the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter charge-offs were primarily related to two residential mortgage loans.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $93.1 million at December 31, 2022, up $1.0 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022. At December 31 and September 30, 2022, 87% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $11.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.6 million at September 30, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.61%, up 13 basis points from the third quarter of 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $165.1 million at December 31, 2022, down $19.1 million, or 10%, from September 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to net outflows from NOW accounts and a decrease in certificates of deposit.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

Increase (Decrease) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 33,657

$ 31,988

$ 1,669

5 % NOW



36,991



50,547



(13,556)

(27)

Money market



15,734



17,129



(1,395)

(8)

Savings



26,209



26,874



(665)

(2)

Certificates of deposit



52,503



57,689



(5,186)

(9)

Total deposits

$ 165,094

$ 184,227

$ (19,133)

(10) %

Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.96%, up 21 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 3.28% for the fourth quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 15 basis points to 0.55%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, up $30,000, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from loans (up $77,000, or 5%) and investment securities (up $37,000, or 10%). These increases were partially offset by a decline in other interest income and an increase in interest expense on deposits. Lower average balances of cash and cash equivalents led to the decline in other interest income and the increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily the result of accounts re-pricing to higher rates during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 133,102

$ 1,543

4.60 %

$ 131,827

$ 1,466

4.41 % Investment securities(TE)(2)



105,488



418

1.61





104,403



381

1.48

Other interest earning assets



17,443



145

3.28





34,547



185

2.12

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$ 256,033

$ 2,106

3.28 %

$ 270,777

$ 2,032

2.99 % INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































NOW, money market and savings accounts

$ 84,157

$ 37

0.18 %

$ 91,738

$ 29

0.13 % Certificates of deposit



54,977



93

0.67





59,833



64

0.43

Total interest-bearing deposits



139,134



130

0.37





151,571



93

0.24

FHLB advances



9,930



76

3.07





9,126



69

2.99

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 149,064

$ 206

0.55 %

$ 160,697

$ 162

0.40 % Net interest-earning assets

$ 106,969













$ 110,080











Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)







$ 1,900

2.73 %







$ 1,870

2.59 % Net interest margin(TE)(3)













2.96 %













2.75 %





(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $301,000, up $5,000, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in fee income recorded in other non-interest income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $2.0 million, down $131,000, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $175,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $41,000, or 19%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a credit received from our core system provider during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Professional fees totaled $66,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $91,000, or 58%, from the prior quarter mainly due to continued improvement in the cost of legal and auditing services during the second half of 2022.

The Company recorded a reversal of franchise and shares tax expense of $16,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15,000 in expense for the prior quarter. Shares tax due for 2022 was received during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the actual expense was less than our initial estimate.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $263.3 million in assets at December 31, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.























CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)





















(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022



12/31/2021 ASSETS



















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 5,092

$ 4,558



$ 4,933 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



8,380



31,639





35,951 Total cash and cash equivalents



13,472



36,197





40,884 Investment securities:



















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



79,602



78,563





88,339 Securities held-to-maturity



13,475



13,480





13,498 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



133,607



131,942





132,103 Allowance for loan losses



(1,807)



(1,804)





(2,276) Loans receivable, net



131,800



130,138





129,827 Accrued interest receivable



673



566





579 Foreclosed assets



320



320





340 Premises and equipment, net



6,303



6,392





6,577 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,808



1,799





1,793 Bank-owned life insurance



13,617



13,519





3,303 Other assets



2,254



2,630





470 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 263,324

$ 283,604



$ 285,610





















LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing

$ 33,657

$ 31,988



$ 30,299 Interest-bearing



131,437



152,239





146,496 Total deposits



165,094



184,227





176,795 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



9,198



9,153





9,018 Other liabilities



558



706





1,245 TOTAL LIABILITIES



174,850



194,086





187,058





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock



53



53





53 Additional paid-in capital



51,062



50,902





50,802 Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(6,307)



(4,020)





(4,179) Retained earnings



52,740



52,569





52,559 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(9,074)



(9,986)





(683) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



88,474



89,518





98,552 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 263,324

$ 283,604



$ 285,610

































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 1,543

$ 1,466

$ 1,621

$ 6,127

$ 6,965 Investment securities



418



381



240



1,480



674 Other



145



185



23



407



60 Total interest income



2,106



2,032



1,884



8,014



7,699 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



130



93



109



402



523 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



76



69



68



281



272 Total interest expense



206



162



177



683



795 Net interest income



1,900



1,870



1,707



7,331



6,904 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



-



(115)



(374)



(375)



(660) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses



1,900



1,985



2,081



7,706



7,564 NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Service charges on deposit accounts



189



192



193



731



641 Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets



-



-



-



(77)



25 Bank-owned life insurance



98



97



23



314



90 Federal community development grant



-



-



-



171



1,826 Other



14



7



8



34



44 Total non-interest income



301



296



224



1,173



2,626 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,175



1,168



1,300



4,822



4,631 Occupancy and equipment



193



203



220



833



774 Data processing and communication



175



216



221



841



777 Professional fees



66



157



133



538



388 Directors' fees



117



75



68



302



279 ATM and debit card



61



76



64



245



201 Foreclosed assets, net



5



3



8



5



90 Advertising and marketing



53



36



8



240



43 Franchise and shares tax



(16)



15



-



115



- Other



173



184



185



779



608 Total non-interest expense



2,002



2,133



2,207



8,720



7,791 Income (loss) before income tax expense



199



148



98



159



2,399 Income tax expense (benefit)



28



13



20



(21)



484 NET INCOME

$ 171

$ 135

$ 78

$ 180

$ 1,915































Earnings per share:





























Basic

$ 0.04

$ 0.03

$ 0.02

$ 0.04

$ 0.39 Diluted



0.04



0.03



N/A



0.04



N/A











































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 2,106



$ 2,032



$ 1,884



$ 8,014



$ 7,699

Total interest expense



206





162





177





683





795

Net interest income



1,900





1,870





1,707





7,331





6,904

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



-





(115)





(374)





(375)





(660)

Total non-interest income



301





296





224





1,173





2,626

Total non-interest expense



2,002





2,133





2,207





8,720





7,791

Income tax expense (benefit)



28





13





20





(21)





484

Net income

$ 171



$ 135



$ 78



$ 180



$ 1,915











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total assets

$ 270,121



$ 288,244



$ 289,118



$ 282,931



$ 252,840

Total interest-earning assets



256,033





270,777





275,117





267,300





237,739

Total loans



133,102





131,827





137,456





132,503





141,860

Total interest-bearing deposits



139,134





151,571





146,620





147,266





146,968

Total interest-bearing liabilities



149,064





160,697





155,609





156,560





155,895

Total deposits



170,952





185,453





185,660





179,826





181,024

Total shareholders' equity



88,558





92,956





93,151





93,074





61,542











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.25 %



0.19 %



0.11 %



0.06 %



0.76 % Return on average equity



0.76





0.58





0.33





0.19





3.11

Efficiency ratio



90.99





98.44





114.34





102.55





81.76

Net interest margin(TE)



2.96





2.75





2.47





2.75





2.91

Average equity to average assets



32.78





32.25





32.22





32.90





24.34

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



56.25





57.84





63.51

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



30.37





28.29





27.38

















Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



57.50





59.09





64.77



























































ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES







































Beginning balance

$ 1,804



$ 1,980



$ 2,646



$ 2,276



$ 3,022

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



-





(115)





(374)





(375)





(660)

Charge-offs



(19)





(90)





-





(210)





(150)

Recoveries



22





29





4





116





64

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



3





(61)





4





(94)





(86)

Ending balance

$ 1,807



$ 1,804



$ 2,276



$ 1,807



$ 2,276











































CREDIT QUALITY







































Non-accruing loans

$ 1,494



$ 1,221



$ 890

















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



191





379





1

















Total non-performing loans



1,685





1,600





891

















Foreclosed assets



320





320





340

















Total non-performing assets

$ 2,005



$ 1,920



$ 1,231



























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.26 %



1.21 %



0.67 %















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.76





0.68





0.43



























































(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

