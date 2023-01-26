GI Alliance Expands to East Coast with Connecticut GI Partnership

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance , the nation's largest independent gastroenterology management organization, is pleased to announce a partnership with Connecticut GI ("CTGI"), expanding GI Alliance's presence into the Northeast and its 15th state.

GI Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GI Alliance) (PRNewswire)

GI Alliance announces partnership with Connecticut GI (CTGI).

CTGI, the largest GI practice in Connecticut, includes 82 physicians, 45 advanced practice providers, and 400 team members providing GI care in 25 practices and 25 procedure locations. CTGI serves patients in Bloomfield, Bristol, Enfield, Farmington, Fairfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, Meriden, New Britain, New London, Norwich, Putnam, Sharon, Southington, South Windsor, Torrington, Vernon, Wallingford, Waterford, and surrounding communities. CTGI provides ancillary care including pathology, anesthesia, infusion, and clinical research.

"CTGI is revered nationally as an outstanding GI practice that focuses on quality patient care and places culture as a top priority," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "This important partnership accelerates our ability to partner with leading GI physicians and their practices in the Northeast and paves the way to expand accessible lower cost outpatient care to patients nationwide."

Jason Scheir, GI Alliance Board Member and Apollo Partner and Head of US Hybrid Value, said, "With the acquisition of CTGI, GI Alliance demonstrates its continued commitment to partnering with leading GI operators nationally to build the premier gastroenterology platform in the U.S. We are excited to support GI Alliance in this next phase of the company's growth and geographic expansion."

"GI Alliance's exemplary management support will provide us with top-tier resources enabling us to focus on our world-class patient care," said Jeffry Nestler, M.D., CTGI. "CTGI recognizes the significant value in aligning with the preeminent GI management organization that is both physician led and physician owned, we are excited about the partnership."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice management company providing services to nearly 800 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington, and Connecticut. GI Alliance managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

Contact: Dee Dee Brooks

GI Alliance Communications

deedee.brooks@GIAlliance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GI Alliance