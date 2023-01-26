Leading Livestream Shopping Retailer QVC Collaborates with Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on Home Décor Line

The Exclusive BFF Collection by Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Launches on all QVC Apps Beginning January 26

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, the premier home décor retailer and leader in video commerce and multiplatform shopping, today exclusively launches The BFF Collection by Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling. Created with an approach of 'where style meets function,' the collection features curated home décor items meant to take the work out of home decorating and help beautify and transform homes. Exclusive to QVC, Jennie and Tori's home collection is now available for purchase on QVC.com, with Jennie and Tori making their live on-air debut on QVC January 26 at 8 p.m. EST and on all QVC digital streaming platforms. QVC is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

Photo Credit: @elizabethmessina (PRNewswire)

"QVC specializes in effortless yet sophisticated home accents and décor, all at affordable prices. The BFF Collection with Jennie and Tori is an excellent addition to our roster of expert and celebrity brands in the home category," said Karl Schroeder, VP and GMM of Home Merchandising, QVC. "QVC's powerful live video commerce platform is the perfect place for Jennie and Tori to share the story behind their passion for home décor and how they worked with our in-house Design, Development, and Global Sourcing team to create these exclusive pieces."

Best known for starring in the iconic TV show "Beverly Hills 90210," Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling bring you The BFF Collection. Their elevated designs are both functional and stylish and will liven up any room in your home, making the collection luxurious yet accessible.

With a Beverly Hills-inspired energy and color palette, The BFF Collection presents a fresh spin on home décor and textiles. The debut collection will feature 11 home décor finds, including functional entertainment carts, storage ottomans, everyday trunks, apothecary jars, etched glass canisters, illuminated hurricanes, decorative pillows and throw blankets. Textiles featured throughout the product line include geode, marble and acrylic accents. The collection will range in price from $49 to $242.

"Our 35-year friendship was our inspiration for most of the pieces in the collection. During the design process with QVC, we reflected on all our joyful and happy memories together and designed pieces that we would want to use in our own homes," said Jennie Garth. Tori Spelling added, "collaborating with QVC allowed Jennie and I to share the stories behind our creation of each piece. We cannot wait for the world to see how much love was poured into this collection - we are so proud and excited for it to come to life."

For more information, visit QVC.com and search "The BFF Collection." Get social with Tori and Jennie @torispelling and @jenniegarth to learn more about their long-storied friendship and journey to creating The BFF Collection, exclusively for QVC.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/QVC and HSN) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QVC, Inc.