Quadriga Partners advised Exos on the divestiture of its physical therapy managed services division to IncreMedical Therapy Solutions

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadriga Partners, LLC ("Quadriga"), an investment bank and transaction advisory group that works exclusively with companies in the healthcare industry, advised Exos on the divestiture of its physical therapy Management Services Agreement ("MSA") division. The MSA division, led by Brett Rivers, PT, will join IncreMedical Therapy Solutions ("IncreMedical"), a member of the Confluent Health family, which is a portfolio company of Partners Group.

Exos' physical therapy MSA business is comprised of contracts spanning eight states. The MSA business has long-tenured contracts with medical, therapy, and health system practices to fully manage and operate the partner's physical therapy programs. The partnership will further expand IncreMedical's existing footprint of 41 locations across Indiana, Georgia, and Wyoming to Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

"Quadriga was the perfect advisor for Exos in our search to find the right partner to add these clinics to their portfolio," Trevor Vigfusson, CFO of Exos explained. "The process was seamless, well organized, and produced a solid outcome for both parties. Shane and his team served as incredibly strong partners to us throughout the transaction, and we could not be more thankful for the role he and they played."

Shane Guenther, Senior Vice President of Quadriga, explained, "We are proud of the outcome that was achieved through a truly collaborative effort with the Exos team. This same spirit of pledged collaboration was reflected in the behavior of IncreMedical and Confluent, a testament to the way they engage with acquisition partners. Most importantly, there is true alignment in their unwavering commitment to providing high-quality patient care, all but assuring a successful partnership going forward."

