rPlus Hydro Reaches Major Milestone on its 900-Megawatt Seminoe Pumped Storage Project

The Wyoming project submitted its application for a Final License Application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), a milestone reached by only a handful of pumped storage projects in the last 20 years.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- rPlus Hydro, LLLP, a national leader in the development of large-scale pumped storage hydro projects, announced the submission of a Final License Application (also referred to as a License for Major Unconstructed Project) to FERC for its 900-megawatt (MW) Seminoe Pumped Storage project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. This is a milestone that only six pumped storage projects have reached in the United States since the year 2000.

The Seminoe Pumped Storage project, which is expected to provide 10 hours of full-output energy storage capacity, represents a substantial benefit and investment in Wyoming's energy infrastructure. The project is also a crucial component to the reliability and dependability of the regional transmission grid as it moves towards greater reliance on renewable energy sources like solar and wind. With an estimated construction cost of approximately $2.5 billion, the project expects to create up to 500 highly-skilled construction jobs in Carbon County over four to six years. Once operational, the project will provide an estimated 35 full-time skilled positions to the area and generate approximately $9 million in additional annual tax revenue for state and local governments.

"Seminoe Pumped Storage will be an ideal match for Wyoming's excellent wind energy resource, and will support Wyoming's role as an energy leader," notes Matthew Shapiro, rPlus Hydro CEO. "It can also help ensure efficient utilization of new transmission lines that are, or will soon be, under construction, such as the Gateway lines and TransWest Express."

rPlus Hydro's submission of its Final License Application is the culmination of a multi-year study and approval process which includes in-depth engineering designs, environmental assessments, and community engagement. The filing of this application will kick off a robust environmental review and licensing process with local, state, and federal agencies.

Pumped storage can be thought of as a large battery that moves water back and forth between two reservoirs at different elevations to store energy and generate power. This cycle is repeated as needed for electric power reliability and grid stability. Pumped storage enhances the grid through accepting, storing, and dispatching energy from intermittent and variable renewable sources and is a proven and tested energy storage technology, with 43 such projects currently operating across the country.

The submission of the Final License Application is the first of several major milestones for rPlus Hydro coming in 2023. The company expects to submit a Final License Application for its White Pine Pumped Storage project, a 1,000 MW project located in White Pine County, Nevada in the coming months.

Members of the public may review a hard copy of the license application for the Seminoe Pumped Storage project at the Carbon County Library in Rawlins, Wyoming. Additionally, a digital copy of the license application is available online at https://www.seminoepumpedstorage.com

About rPlus Hydro and Black Canyon Hydro

rPlus Hydro, LLLP is a Utah company focused on developing, designing, and constructing large-scale pumped hydroelectric energy storage projects in the United States. Black Canyon Hydro, LLC is an Idaho company that is the license applicant for the Seminoe Pumped Storage project. Black Canyon Hydro, LLC is a subsidiary of rPlus Hydro, which is a subsidiary of rPlus Energies. Learn more at www.rplushydro.com.

About rPlus Energies

rPlus Energies develops modern power plants to contribute to the rebuilding of America's energy infrastructure. rPlus works with the private sector, municipalities, and utilities to access a region's best mix of renewable resources to enable a more dispatchable and reliable power supply. rPlus Energies has over 30 projects across 15 market areas in the U.S. in active development including solar, wind, pumped storage hydro, and solar plus battery. Across all technologies, the portfolio represents over 12 GWs of power output and over 7.5 GWs and 60 GWh of storage capacity. rPlus Energies is a subsidiary of the Gardner Group, family owned and operated since 1976, which is dedicated to building better communities through thoughtful, sustainable practices in developing and managing real estate, renewable energy, and technology, and providing results-oriented philanthropy. Learn more at www.rplusenergies.com.

For More Information on rPlus Energies:

Maile Resta

Communications Associate, rPlus Energies

707-776-7773

mresta@rplusenergies.com

