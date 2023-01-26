Silver Valley Metals Reports Exploration Results from the Crown Point Mine; Numerous High Priority Drill Targets Identified at its Ranger-Page Project in the Silver Valley, Northern Idaho, USA

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), a brownfields exploration Company with two potential high impact projects that comprise silver-zinc-lead located in north Idaho, USA and lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) located in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico respectively, is pleased to provide strong exploration results from its Crown Point Mine target at the Ranger-Page Project, Silver Valley, Idaho.

Highlights:

Significant near surface coincident Induced Polarization and Resistivity anomaly matching historical trend of the Crown Point Mine

Geophysical anomaly located near surface plunging greater than 500 metres at depth and extends continuously greater than 500 metres on strike to the west approaching the Blackhawk Mine

Silver, zinc, lead, copper, cadmium, antimony – strong anomalous geochemistry results from all elements collected along strike and coincident with geophysics

Vein structure identified from historic trenching on surface with results returning 221 g/t silver and 1% lead

Crown Point fault structure mapped and interpreted to be a linking structure between the district scale Osburn fault and the Curlew fault. This fault relationship is consistent with numerous other major mines along a 30-kilometre trend in the prolific Silver Valley

One of seven high priority large target areas defined from 2022 exploration campaign within a 3km x 2km area

Historical production: 63,098 tons grading 301 g/t silver and 10.18% lead, no recovery of zinc due to no past recovery capabilities – expect to see a component of zinc in the future drilling campaign

To view exploration results in a compelling multi-media video that shows stopes, underground workings and the significant scale and scope potential beyond what has been historically mined which is supported by exploration results click: https://tinyurl.com/yc7327fs

To view exploration results in presentation format: https://tinyurl.com/2d4jakn8

Dale Moore, Exploration Director of Silver Valley comments, "The Crown Point Mine has always been an exciting target for our team at Silver Valley Metals. It's the highest-grade deposit at the project, and we had strong suspicions the historic workings did not exhaust the available mineralization. Our IP survey has helped confirm that suspicion, with our significant anomaly down plunge of the existing Crown Point stopes. Add to that a strong geochemical anomaly over the top of the system, and it's location on a linking fault structure with the district scale Osburn fault, I believe we have a bullseye for our 2023 drilling campaign."

The Crown Point Target is the down plunge extension of the historic Crown Point mine, which historically mined 63,000 tons at 301 g/t silver and 10% lead. Zinc was never recovered when Crown Point was mined due to limited recovery capabilities at the time, but the Company believes there will be a component of zinc when / if there are future discoveries at the target area, as evidenced in the surface sampling geochemistry.

To view an enhanced version: Geophysics: Induced Polarization Anomaly click:

https://tinyurl.com/yxds99tn

The Crown Point Mine and target area is one of seven high priority target areas that the Company has defined from its successful 2022 exploration campaign. Importantly, all high priority areas are located within an approximate 3-kilometre by 2-kilometre area, and each target has significant strike and depth potential.

To view an enhanced version: New Drill Target Areas click: https://tinyurl.com/3zy42u9f

The Crown Point target is located 1,000 metres northwest from Bunker Hill, one of America's largest underground mines, and located 650 metres due east from the past producing Blackhawk Mine (owned by Silver Valley) which remains open at depth below 365 metres. The Crown Point Mine is located 1,650 metres east from the Company's top ten historical producer in the District, the Page Mine. The Page Mine has exploration drilling with compelling intercepts that extend mineralization beyond high-grade historical reserves located at the bottom of the mine (see news release dated September 20, 2022) https://tinyurl.com/bdh69m34

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3: Crown Point Target Area click:

https://tinyurl.com/s5n32s9h

Geophysics Interpretation:

The ground Induced Polarization and Resistivity surveys indicate a significant anomaly exists above and below the existing Crown Point stopes, with an interpreted plunge line matching the historical trend of the Crown Point Mine indicating the system is open at depth and to the west, trending toward and near the Blackhawk Mine.

See video to view proximity of Crown Point to Blackhawk: https://tinyurl.com/yc7327fs

The background induced polarization readings observed at the Crown Point host rocks was measured at 0-4 msec, as compared to the background observed at the Prichard formation (+20 msec) located north of the Crown Point target. The Crown Point induced polarization anomaly ranges between 6 and 20 msec. The strike and dip length of the anomaly is approximately 500 and 520 meters respectively. Additional anomalies, one situated up dip of the Crown Point Mine, and to the west of the Crown Point Mine are considered significant and make this area a high priority target for the Company.

Geochemical Program:

A surface geochemical program was initiated to further validate the geophysics targets. Samples were collected from the B and C soil horizons on a 30-metre spacing. At each location, a pit was dug until refusal (could not dig deeper). The B and C soil horizons were sampled separately to assess and compare geochemical results from Ranger-Page weathered bedrock and soils to results published in other Silver Valley geochemical studies. Samples were described, photographed, staked and location data collected via GPS. Results were loaded into Leapfrog Geo and displayed via a proportional grade plot to highlight high values.

To view the geochemical surface results on plan maps please click here:

https://tinyurl.com/2d4jakn8

Results over the Crown Point anomaly reflect silver grading up to 27.1 g/t, compared to a background of less than 3.4 g/t. Lead, Zinc and Copper anomalies are as high as 1,240 ppm, 212 ppm, and 550 ppm respectively. Background levels of lead, zinc and copper in the project area are typically 10 ppm, 40 ppm, 6 ppm respectively.

Photo of a typical sample pit. https://tinyurl.com/4jah457b

Geochemical Results:

B Horizon Geochemical Results:

LDL <5 ppm <1 ppm <2 ppm <5 ppm <5 ppm <2 ppm <3.4

ppm Sample ID Easing Northing Elevation

(m) As

(ppm) Cd

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Sb

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Ag

(g/t) GCE-2-17B 561609 5264237 897 37.6 <1.0 66.0 331.0 37.3 94.6 <3.4 GCE-2-18B 561624 5264260 896 30.4 <1.0 25.2 1070.0 21.4 86.4 <3.4 GCE-2-19B 561644 5264277 893 30.3 <1.0 15.9 414.0 19.6 51.4 <3.4 GCE-2-20B 561658 5264300 888 22.1 <1.0 18.0 585.0 22.7 98.9 <3.4 GCE-3-9B 561664 5264248 918 27.1 <1.0 11.0 101.0 19.1 52.5 <3.4 CP-1-1B 561638 5264420 823 28.0 1.7 21.7 87.6 23.5 208.0 <3.4 CP-1-2B 561620 5264393 827 9.8 <1.0 12.4 35.5 16.6 91.4 <3.4 CP-1-3B 561595 5264373 827 10.4 5.0 11.0 80.7 17.0 340.0 <3.4 CP-1-4B 561572 5264360 826 18.1 1.3 17.8 410.0 21.1 158.0 <3.4 CP-1-5B 561558 5264321 836 27.8 2.2 17.8 190.0 20.9 133.0 <3.4 CP-2-1B 561682 5264396 864 23.0 10.1 17.9 63.1 19.4 708.0 <3.4 CP-2-2B 561662 5264364 863 12.1 3.8 12.6 104.0 20.3 199.0 <3.4 CP-2-3B 561636 5264337 863 10.8 5.3 13.1 85.8 16.0 898.0 <3.4 CP-2-4B 561612 5264312 867 36.6 1.5 17.6 435.0 24.0 117.0 <3.4 CP-2-5B 561599 5264293 867 26.2 1.1 18.3 373.0 22.0 115.0 <3.4 CP-3-1B 561717 5264357 882 <5.0 5.3 8.4 19.5 15.4 229.0 <3.4 CP-3-2B 561696 5264339 880 6.3 <1.0 9.3 30.9 18.3 53.8 <3.4 CP-3-3B 561678 5264316 883 <5.0 2.5 12.0 31.3 17.2 156.0 <3.4 CP-4-1B 561677 5264270 897 45.5 <1.0 24.3 1050.0 24.8 73.1 <3.4 CP-4-2B 561699 5264294 897 <5.0 <1.0 9.8 122.0 18.8 93.3 <3.4 CP-4-3B 561714 5264318 891 19.7 2.5 14.7 90.4 17.4 159.0 <3.4 CP-5-1B 561766 5264354 871 11.0 14.1 18.1 42.3 17.7 1100.0 <3.4 CP-5-2B 561771 5264318 878 5.4 5.0 12.4 43.0 17.4 266.0 <3.4 CP-5-3B 561769 5264287 877 5.2 4.3 9.6 46.0 17.1 177.0 <3.4 CP-5-4B 561765 5264257 881 14.6 1.4 15.0 580.0 20.2 134.0 <3.4 CP-5-5B 561762 5264227 878 18.2 6.5 14.7 225.0 21.0 344.0 <3.4 CP-6-1B 561813 5264236 858 14.0 4.1 14.4 439.0 17.4 367.0 <3.4 CP-6-2B 561814 5264266 858 7.9 4.0 13.1 96.8 18.2 786.0 <3.4 CP-6-3B 561817 5264300 859 <5.0 3.2 10.8 82.0 16.5 191.0 <3.4 CP-6-4B 561821 5264334 857 7.2 3.7 16.7 44.2 16.7 262.0 <3.4 CP-6-5B 561817 5264364 855 16.1 1.7 19.7 40.2 19.4 216.0 <3.4

C Horizon Geochemical Results:

LDL <5 ppm <1 ppm <2 ppm <5 ppm <5 ppm <2 ppm <3.4

ppm Sample ID Easing Northing Elevation

(m) As

(ppm) Cd

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Sb

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Ag

(g/t) GCE-2-17C 561609 5264237 897 167.0 <1.0 550.0 281.0 304.0 212.0 27.1 GCE-2-18C 561624 5264260 896 38.9 <1.0 19.1 123.0 19.7 48.2 <3.4 GCE-2-19C 561644 5264277 893 40.2 <1.0 26.9 125.0 24.7 39.5 <3.4 GCE-2-20C 561658 5264300 888 44.8 <1.0 29.7 176.0 24.7 40.2 <3.4 GCE-3-9C 561664 5264248 918 34.7 <1.0 23.0 460.0 30.7 24.9 8.5 CP-1-1C 561638 5264420 823 21.2 1.1 36.6 33.4 37.9 127.0 <3.4 CP-1-2C 561620 5264393 827 6.4 <1.0 4.2 14.7 33.9 124.0 <3.4 CP-1-3C 561595 5264373 827 25.5 <1.0 17.5 125.0 36.7 113.0 <3.4 CP-1-4C 561572 5264360 826 21.6 <1.0 14.9 394.0 35.9 76.5 <3.4 CP-1-5C 561558 5264321 836 69.1 <1.0 16.0 240.0 33.1 60.1 <3.4 CP-2-1C 561682 5264396 864 <5.0 2.0 5.0 78.6 35.4 158.0 <3.4 CP-2-2C 561662 5264364 863 79.6 <1.0 17.2 70.2 33.5 144.0 <3.4 CP-2-3C 561636 5264337 863 8.7 <1.0 3.9 76.5 38.4 82.3 <3.4 CP-2-4C 561612 5264312 867 27.2 <1.0 32.5 460.0 36.7 56.7 <3.4 CP-2-5C 561599 5264293 867 27.9 3.1 29.2 650.0 38.0 724.0 7.1 CP-3-1C 561717 5264357 882 <5.0 <1.0 2.7 13.4 35.8 79.6 <3.4 CP-3-2C 561696 5264339 880 7.9 <1.0 3.0 11.6 <5.0 <2.0 <3.4 CP-3-3C 561678 5264316 883 <5.0 <1.0 4.3 11.0 <5.0 <2.0 <3.4 CP-4-1C 561677 5264270 897 123.0 <1.0 31.4 1240.0 50.8 62.5 5.0 CP-4-2C 561699 5264294 897 26.7 <1.0 22.7 292.0 34.7 140.0 <3.4 CP-4-3C 561714 5264318 891 21.3 <1.0 7.9 17.8 38.2 69.3 <3.4 CP-5-1C 561766 5264354 871 <5.0 <1.0 3.5 11.1 22.1 66.4 <3.4 CP-5-2C 561771 5264318 878 10.6 1.0 6.9 20.9 29.5 102.0 <3.4 CP-5-3C 561769 5264287 877 21.6 <1.0 4.7 36.2 32.9 74.3 <3.4 CP-5-4C 561765 5264257 881 18.6 <1.0 13.2 658.0 26.4 63.2 <3.4 CP-5-5C 561762 5264227 878 57.3 <1.0 31.5 520.0 56.0 76.2 <3.4 CP-6-1C 561813 5264236 858 26.8 1.3 26.3 660.0 47.3 175.0 <3.4 CP-6-2C 561814 5264266 858 <5.0 <1.0 6.6 23.9 29.9 126.0 <3.4 CP-6-3C 561817 5264300 859 10.1 <1.0 6.2 20.3 35.4 91.0 <3.4 CP-6-4C 561821 5264334 857 5.9 1.3 5.9 24.4 37.5 124.0 <3.4

Lab Analysis – QA-QC:

Atomic absorption analysis for Silver:

American Analytical Services, Inc ("AAS") is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, located in Osburn Idaho. All analysis includes quality control measures to ensure an acceptance standard established within AAS methods. All samples sent to AAS were checked for accuracy between the chain of custody and the samples with the client present. Samples are dried before starting the prep process. The prep process includes crushing the sample in its entirety to 80% passing a 10 mesh, split in a riffle box to make a 250g sub-sample and pulverized to 85% passing a 140 mesh. Analysis for AA-Ag is done by 2 or 4 acid digestion. Detection limit for AA-Ag is 0.100 Oz/ton - 15.0 Oz/ton. Any results over the detection limit are sent to fire assay to do Ag gravimetric finish.

ICP-OES analysis for 35 element analysis:

All samples are subjected to a 4 acid digestion. Digestion QC consists of a reagent blank, control standard and for every 20 samples there is a duplicate of a sample pulp to check RPD. To begin ICP-OES analysis, the instrument is standardized with the five working standard solutions (multi-point linear fitting). Samples are then measured with the reagent blank, control standard and a CCV (continuous calibration verification). Once samples are analyzed, all QC is checked, and results are sent to LIMS system to be made into the client's report.

Qualified person

Timothy Mosey, BSc, MSc, SME, is the qualified person for the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mosey supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About: MexiCan lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) project:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,059 hectares on three mineral concessions (the "Mexican Projects") located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and remains open in all directions for expansion.

About: Ranger-Page project:

The Ranger-Page Project ("The Project") is in the Silver Valley, northern Idaho, USA, 60 kilometres east of Coeur d'Alene and 1 kilometre from the I-90 freeway. In 2020 Idaho was ranked the first in the world in policy perception and 9th best mining jurisdiction (Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey). The Project borders the famous Bunker Hill Mine to the east and for the first time consolidates the western extent of the prolific Silver Valley mining corridor by one operator in the past 100+ years.

The Project comprises 6 historical mines on patented claims, without royalties. The largest of these, the Page Mine, was a top ten producer in the Silver Valley yielding over 1.1 billion pounds of zinc and lead and 14.6 million ounces of silver. The Page Mine has high grade silver-zinc-lead historic reserves and remains open at depth and along strike beyond what has been identified to date.

Historical mining on the properties shared underground infrastructure which connected the larger Page mine with five shallow historic mines within the larger Project area. The Company has underground mining data and surface geological data that supports high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization present within the shallow, undeveloped mines. These mines remain open at depth, and laterally along strike.

Exploration potential beyond the historic mines is considered significant as modern systematic exploration is being applied to the project for the first time.

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. We are focused on the advancement of strategic and precious mineral properties including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and Silver-Zinc-Lead in northern Idaho, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Valley Metals,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

