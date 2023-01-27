Joining other crypto ATM industry executives, Paul Bialobrzewski, CFO, and William Suriano, General Counsel, will speak about their experience at Bitcoin of America and how the company has positioned itself as a leader in the Bitcoin ATM field.

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7th, ATM and cryptocurrency professionals will gather in New Orleans for the ATM Industry Association's annual conference.

Bitcoin of America (PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin of America) (PRNewswire)

Bitcoin of America Executives to Speak on ATMIA 2023 Panel

At this conference, industry leaders are coming together on a panel to discuss cash management and liquidity, how to effectively scale a cryptocurrency ATM business, and what it takes to succeed in this field.

Paul Bialobrzewski, Bitcoin of America's Chief Financial Officer, and William Suriano, General Counsel and Manager, will be sitting on this panel and sharing their experience as a part of one of the fastest-growing and most successful digital currency exchange companies. This panel, Crypto 202- Building a Successful ATM Business, will be an important learning opportunity for those ready to join the innovative and promising direction the ATM industry is headed.

Bialobrzewski recognizes the significance of joining this panel, citing that "this is the industry tipping its hat to Bitcoin of America." It's no surprise that two of Bitcoin of America's executives have been invited to join this panel, as the company is an industry leader known for its best-in-class practices and for leading the movement toward integrating cryptocurrency and ATMs.

With over 2500 BTMs across the country, Bitcoin of America has continually proven itself to be a company worth watching. Not only is the company known for its dedication to advancement and accessibility, but it's also committed to providing education and providing the best rate on the market.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitcoin of America