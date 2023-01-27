Clarivoy Fixes Massive Hole in Automotive Advertising with Release of Identity AI

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivoy today announced Identity AI™, an identity resolution technology that links devices, people, and behaviors into one unified customer profile. This new identity framework can now be utilized across the automotive industry to empower dealers, agencies, and OEMs to identify and engage with their customers and "invisible" website shoppers at a scale and level never before possible.

Identity AI has more than tripled the number of in-market website shoppers a dealership can retarget.

Identity AI was developed as third-party cookies and mobile device IDs became increasingly less effective tools for tracking and targeting. "The fact that consumers who use a Safari browser on an iPhone or any other Apple device cannot be identified through a third-party cookie is a real problem for marketers regarding ad personalization and retargeting," said Steve White, CEO of Clarivoy. This problem represents nearly 40% of in-market shoppers.

In initial performance results, Identity AI increased average match rates of unresolved dealership website identities by 3x. This increase means substantially fewer car buyers slip through the cracks, enabling more focus on influencing a car buyer actively shopping online.

Effective immediately, Clarivoy is offering Retargeting for Meta, the company's first audience activation powered by Identity AI. Retargeting for Meta is a cookieless, identity-based activation for auto dealers and agencies that can be added seamlessly to any existing retargeting campaign on Meta.

"With the addition of Identity AI, we've seen our Retargeting for Meta audiences more than triple the number of in-market website shoppers a dealership can retarget," added White.

Identity AI is available immediately and can be integrated into existing retargeting campaigns for dealers and their agencies. Clarivoy is offering a special promotion at NADA 2023. For more information, visit Clarivoy's Booth 849 at NADA.

About Clarivoy

Clarivoy powers identity-based targeting and measurement for automotive marketers. Our Automotive Identity Graph™, which identifies and tracks more than 131 million monthly automotive shopping sessions, provides a comprehensive view of a consumer's purchase journey. This proprietary and foundational dataset enables brands, agencies, media companies, and platforms to identify and measure audiences and marketing performance across all digital channels with incomparable precision and scale. http://www.clarivoy.com/

