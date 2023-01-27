TYR Sport Signs Prodigy Katie Grimes.

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the youngest U.S. Olympic swimmer in 27 years, the two-time World Champion Silver Medalist has already established herself as a force in the sport, joining the ranks of the world's most elite swimmers and showing no signs of slowing down.

Katie Grimes has proven that dedication, consistency, and innovation are the keys to success. Grimes was a 2024 Olympic hopeful, but when circumstances changed and the 2020 Trials were pushed back to 2021, it was the opportunity she needed to make the necessary adjustments to balance out the 4" growth spurt that would've otherwise kept her waiting for Paris. Her determination to learn how to work with her new height and longer arms earned her a berth to Tokyo, and clearly she was ready. At just 15-years-old, Grimes beat the odds by claiming her rightful place on the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team where she went on to earn 4th place in the 800m Freestyle.

Grimes finished the 2022 season strong earning two silver medals at the World Championship, one in the 400 Individual Medley and the other in the 1500 Freestyle right behind teammate Katie Ledecky. At the USA Junior Nationals, Grimes became the fifth woman in history to break 4:30 in the 500y freestyle and swam the fourth fastest 400y Individual Medley of all-time. And, this is only the beginning for this prodigy. 2023 is shaping up to be equally spectacular. At the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Grimes earned gold medals in the 800m Freestyle, 400m Medley, and 200m Butterfly, along with three more trips to the podium where she collected a silver medal in the 1500m Freestyle and bronze medals in both the 400m Freestyle and 200m Backstroke.

"I am so excited to finally announce my partnership with TYR!! For me, training and racing in a brand that I can trust is very important. Our shared value to commitment and discipline has helped me get where I am today and where I'm heading in the future," said Grimes. "I'm so blessed to be part of this amazing TYR family."

Grimes is currently a high school junior, and as she prepares for the 2024 Trials, she continues to train with the Sandpipers of Nevada, a longstanding TYR team, under Coach Ron Aitken. Her unwavering work ethic and dedication to being the best has earned her a place alongside the growing TYR Team family of champions including Olympic teammates Katie Ledecky, Phoebe Bacon, Claire Curzan, Lilly King, Annie Lazor, and Torri Huske.

"TYR Sport is very excited to welcome Katie onto our team," Matt Dilorenzo, CEO of TYR, said. "Having made such an impactful name for herself at just 17-years-old, there are no limits to what she can accomplish. She embodies all of the characteristics that TYR values: unmatched work ethic, determination, and camaraderie."

Since its inception more than three decades ago, TYR Sport has grown to exist as one of the world's most recognizable swimming and triathlon brands. Founded in Huntington Beach, California, the American company has garnered industry success for major technologies including the celebrated Venzo technical suit. Today, TYR has become synonymous with the most groundbreaking athletes in swimming and continues to be the choice of champions.

About TYR

Named for TYR the Norse god of valor and sacrifice, we're a company built on commitment and discipline. We've been pushing the limits of innovation to propel athletes to their absolute best for over 35 years. Whether it's personal records or world championships, we have the hard-earned hardware to back it up.

