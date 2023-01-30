FOOJI UNVEILS NEW CORPORATE IDENTITY AND UPDATED SUITE OF FAN EXPERIENCE PRODUCTS

Leader in Brand Engagement Offers Turnkey Solutions To Optimize Social, Digital, and Physical Direct Marketing

LEXINGTON, Ky. , Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fooji, a Lexington, Kentucky–based brand engagement and marketing technology leader working with some of the world's most well-known companies, today launched its rebranded identity and unveiled an updated suite of products. Fooji's rebranding efforts reflect the evolution the company has experienced, especially in the past year. The company has prioritized developing new products, capabilities, and a cutting-edge vision for the future of brand experiences.

The cornerstone of Fooji's philosophy is Fan Experience Management (FXM) — a Fooji-pioneered practice of rewarding a brand's most engaged followers and fostering loyalty through social and physical interactions. Through precise social targeting, digital engagement with personalized rewards, and market-leading campaign management, FXM is intentionally designed for the next era of delivering brand experiences, building loyal fan bases, and driving business growth.

"At Fooji, we believe that Fan Experience Management is the key to the future of how brands engage with their customers and turn them into committed fans," said CEO and Founder Gregg Morton. "We are more than just excited about Fooji's refreshed look, we are ready to deliver next-level experiences for fans and brands alike. Our team continues to provide cutting edge solutions to some of the world's most iconic brands, and our new look and updated products are proof positive of our position as the industry leader in FXM."

At the center of the new Fooji identity are updated and reimagined products like Fanfare, Crowdsail, Doorstep, and Storefront. These offerings will accelerate the innovative work done by Fooji and help create an unmatched fan experience for brands. Fanfare, the new name for what was commonly called 'Fooji,' is Fooji's marquee product which has been utilized by brands like Amazon Prime Video, Capital One, Disney+, and Pepsi. Fooji is also excited to launch Crowdsail — a subscription-based service currently in beta testing used to directly gift products to fans through social networks — and Doorstep — Fooji's nationwide fulfillment network, offering express and autonomous delivery in real time. Finally, Fooji has launched Storefront at its spaces in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago — a customized and intimate brand experience delivered through integrated hybrid physical pop-up events and digital activations.

"Our wide range of products are at the intersection of what excites consumers and what brands need — from managing merchandise and fulfillment networks to brand safety considerations, and creating hybrid digital and physical pop-up activations," said Morton.

About Fooji

Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business outcomes.

Spearheaded by founder Gregg Morton, Fooji started as a simple idea: take interactions on the internet into real life. Fooji has become an industry leader in brand engagement, driving more than six billion impressions for over 150 brands and delivering more than 500,000 experiences worldwide. Learn more at fooji.com, and follow @gofooji to experience brand magic.

