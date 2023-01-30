Sony Electronics Announces Two 4K IP-Based Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras Featuring PTZ Auto Framing with AI Analytics

The SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 Also Provide Excellent Image Quality and Enable Remote Control for Seamless Capture in a Variety of Applications

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics is expanding its lineup of pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras with the addition of two 4K models with built-in AI analytics. The SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 cameras automatically and consistently track, and naturally frame presenters, regardless of movement or posture, for seamless content creation and control – all without operating a computer. The new Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Auto Framing technology features automatic operation for quick object tracking and rediscovery, as well as multiple Auto Framing options. Highlights of the cameras include image quality with automation, the flexibility of IP, powerful zoom, remote control, and easy configuration and operation. They are ideal for use in education, corporate, medical, government, broadcast, and faith applications, as well as for live events.

"Our latest PTZ cameras truly represent a new generation," said Rich Ventura, Vice President of Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "While they incorporate the image quality that is Sony's bedrock, these efficient new models are even smarter than ever with the addition of built-in AI analytics which enable PTZ Auto Framing, paired with the potential resulting from remote control. Our customers have told us that the way in which they capture content – and even the location from which they do it – has changed drastically over the last few years. We listened and created a new user-friendly series that enables mounting freedom, prioritizes location-free operation and creates a streamlined workflow that empowers operators with varying degrees of expertise to create extremely professional content while keeping operating costs down."

Smart Automation: PTZ Auto Framing

New to this series of advanced cameras is Sony's built-in PTZ Auto Framing technology with AI analytics, which improves usability and productivity. Multiple Auto Framing angles provide well-framed options for close-ups, waist-up or full body images, enabling additional creative freedom and customization options. With auto operation, the cameras begin to operate as soon as the power is turned on, searching for and rediscovering an object to track. A combination of advanced and consistent recognition technologies are employed, including facial recognition which can even detect masked faces. A new user-friendly tally light allows users to easily identify which camera is actively in use and tracking movements.

Excellent Picture Quality

Both the SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 adopt a highly sensitive Exmor R™ CMOS sensor for high-quality, naturally vivid images with less noise that support 4K 30p and Full HD 60p. The SRG-A40 offers Clear Image Zoom technology which digitally doubles the optical zoom from 20x to 30x in 4K or 40x in Full HD, while the SRG-A12 provides up to 12x zoom. With tele convert mode the SRG-A40 can extend up to 80x zoom, while the SRG-A12 can extend up to 24x, all while offering smooth, fast PTZ movement between cameras. Day mode and night mode help optimize capture in brightness and shadows.

Flexible and Stable Production

The new models offer 3G-SDI, HDMI, and IP connectivity (NDI®|HX through optional license)[1] and can be controlled remotely through VISCA/VISCA over IP, using a single network cable for power, output and control. They also include Power over Ethernet Plus Plus (PoE++), allowing for simplified integration into new or existing environments – without separate power supply cabling. With robust connection and integration options, the new series takes advantage of PTZ cameras' distinct ability to provide capture and control even in hard-to-reach locations, while offering new angles and vantage points. Support for Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) allows for remote viewing, while Security Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol enables safe, smooth, stable video streaming.

Easy Configuration and Operation

In addition to easy integration and installation, the cameras are simple to set up and use for operators with differing levels of ability. With the picture setting file feature, users can quickly set up and duplicate menu settings from camera to camera creating uniformity and instilling familiarity. The new models' PTZ motion sync feature enables smooth and rapid PTZ movement to a target position at a maximum ±170° pan/tilt angle range. Pre-set recall allows for quick transitions from one camera to other pre-set angles, to capture critical moments. A picture freeze preset can also be used to hold the last image captured in place, as the camera moves – eliminating blurry transition shots and minimizing distraction. Additionally, the virtual webcam driver software can turn up to five connected cameras into collaborative conference and lecture tools using a computer to provide professional image quality during web-based meetings.

The SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 are expected to be available in September in North America. For more information about these new models and Sony's lineup of professional display technologies, please visit https://pro.sony/prodisplaysolutions. Read Sony Electronics' latest professional news at https://pro.sony/press or follow Sony's professional business on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

*Sony's Edge Analytics Appliance, REA-C1000, will support the 'PTZ Auto Framing' function with a firmware upgrade expected near the end of 2023. The PTZ Auto Tracking License, REA-L0200, is required.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

[1] NDI® is a registered trademark of Vizrt Group.

