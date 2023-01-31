HOUSTON MOTHER FOUNDER/INVENTOR OF FLIP LOK A SAFETY DEVICE FOR SCHOOLS

SECURITY FOR STUDENTS * TEACHERS * STAFF

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our children are in danger, between 2018 – 2019 active threat events increased 4-fold. Children are scared and parents feel powerless, but they don't have to be.

(PRNewswire)

Anna Reger, Houston based founder/inventor of the safety system, Flip Lok and is a parent to six children, has created a product with the utmost of security in mind for teachers, staff, and students.

Her system was recently installed in The Imani School of Houston. Schools throughout the nation are working to bring Flip Lok to their districts. This product was chosen because of its ease of use and effectiveness in protecting our children from active threat events.

Imani School principal, Patricia Hogan Williams stated in their local NBC Television interview in January 2023 that after years of research they wanted an additional layer of security protecting their preschool to middle school aged students.

Anna Reger said it's the ease of use to operate this device while also ensuring maximum protection during an event that makes it a great resource for schools and the community.

"What's proprietary about it is the way it flips," Reger said. "I wanted something [so] simple to use that a 5-year-old could go into action. We are on the approved vendor's list for Humble ISD, and we are working with HISD," she said. "I'm working with legislation to get secondary locks approved."

When an emergency occurs in a school, an alarm is sounded alerting staff and children to flip the lock. This allows children and staff time to run and hide in the back of the classroom until given all clear.

Flip Lok, which is manufactured in Houston, can withstand up to 2,000 pounds of pressure. It can be installed on any inward and outward swinging doors. Flip Lok, which is designed to be easy to install, is available for residential use. Flip Lok can be ordered for commercial use as well.

For more information, please visit https://fliplok.com/.

To view how Flip Lok works, click here.

About Anna Reger:

Anna Reger, Founder of Flip Lok, has overcome numerous obstacles to become an independent, resilient entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience and proven knowledge of client and vendor relations. Anna, a University of Houston graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree, oversees product development of Flip Lok, business planning, development, and production.

MEDIA CONTACT:

www.JudyNicholsPR.com

713 781.0053 Office

713 306.7222 Mobile

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flip Lok