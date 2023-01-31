MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL RECOGNIZED FOR WORKPLACE GENDER EQUITY BY BLOOMBERG

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The index tracks public companies' business practices and policies in advancing gender equity.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

MGM Resorts is among 483 organizations included in this year's GEI, reflecting a high level of disclosure and overall performance across several pillars. These include establishing a leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, and sexual harassment policies.

"MGM Resorts is proud to be recognized for our long-standing commitments to progressing gender equity throughout our company and communities in which we operate," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts International. "As a leader in our industry, we strive to foster a diverse workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential, regardless of gender."

Programs highlighting MGM Resorts' year-long efforts in achieving gender equity include the Accelerated Leadership Program, Professional Women Employee Network Group and Mentorship Program. The Company is also a founding sponsor of the annual Women's Leadership Conference, bringing together a diverse community of professionals seeking to improve their leadership competencies.

These efforts are part of Focused On What Matters, MGM Resorts' larger commitment to embracing humanity and protecting the planet.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Michael Haddad

Social Impact & Sustainability Communications Manager

mhaddad@mgmresorts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International