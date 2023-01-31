The team has revealed a distinctly different look and feel to this year's livery – representing the future of this new title partnership

DALLAS and KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of their first season in partnership, MoneyGram International, Inc. and MoneyGram Haas Formula 1 (F1) Team today unveiled the stunning new livery for the VF-23, the car that team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg will use to compete in the 2023 season of the FIA F1 World Championship. With this reveal, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team becomes the first of the 10 teams competing in the Championship to reveal its new 2023 livery to the world.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Unveils Sleek New Livery for 2023 Formula 1 World Championship Season (PRNewswire)

The series of digital renderings released today showcases a balanced blend of black, white and red – key colors for both MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. The design combines new sleek black sidepods with the team's white color scheme from previous seasons, which now stretches from the halo to the nose of the car. The bold red seen on the front and rear wings of the car adds to a distinctly different look and feel to this year's livery – representing the future of this new title partnership.

"It's been thrilling to experience two global organizations truly come together as one team to form the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "We've collaborated in lockstep to bring this livery to life, leaning into our many similarities while also playing up each of our unique strengths. As we both usher in a brand-new era with a clear plan and vision in place, we're prepared to continue to work closely together to reach new heights this year."

As the team transitions into the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, MoneyGram has also evolved to offer an expansive set of fintech offerings to become a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities. Holmes continued: "The sleek livery design is symbolic of who MoneyGram is today, a company ready for the future, and we couldn't be more excited for what's to come."

Today's livery reveal, along with the recently unveiled logo and updated team websites and social media handles, has further highlighted the strong partnership between MoneyGram and the American racing team led by Gene Haas, Founder and Chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

"I obviously share everyone's enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it's a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we're another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that's go racing," shared Steiner. "I like the livery, it's undoubtedly a more elevated and modernized look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner. It's an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it's great that we're first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead. We really have something to build on following last year's performances. The whole organization has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin and Nico we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can't wait to get started."

"As we get closer and closer to the start of the season, we are eager to get racing!" said Greg Hall, MoneyGram Chief Marketing Officer. "Now that the team livery has been revealed, we're ready to ramp up our efforts around consumer and fan engagement. MoneyGram is for everyone, reaching consumers in just about every country around the world with innovative and accessible financial services that meet life's daily needs. We intend to bring a similar approach to the sport of F1 by providing access to custom content and promotions that bring our customers close to the action."

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will unveil the season's physical car during F1 Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain in late February. Shortly after, the 2023 season of the F1 World Championship will commence at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where Magnussen, Hülkenberg and the entire MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will officially race as a new team for the very first time.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company that enables consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its expansive set of fintech offerings, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers annually the ability to seamlessly send money home to family and friends, store money in mobile wallets, and buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies on its industry-leading app. The Company's innovative cross-border platform enables its customers to send funds directly into bank accounts and mobile wallets or cash-in and cash-out more than 135 currencies and numerous cryptocurrencies through one of the largest cash distribution networks in the world. Modern, mobile and API-driven, MoneyGram's white-labeled remittance service also provides some of the world's top brands and organizations the ability to disburse funds directly to their consumer clients. Based in Dallas and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is one of only 10 teams competing in the FIA Formula 1 (F1) World Championship, the largest global motorsports series. The team, founded by industrialist Gene Haas, made its debut in in 2016 when it became the first American F1 team since 1986. A favorite among fans, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team features drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Niko Hülkenberg, along with Team Principal, Guenther Steiner. Both headquartered in the United States and reaching consumers in nearly every country around the world, MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team are mutually focused on accelerating technology and innovation, speed and safety, and customer-centricity. The team completed a strong season in 2022, finishing 8th in the F1 Constructor's Championship and is driving for continued success in 2023.

