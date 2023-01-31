RocketRez Raises US$15 Million to Power the Future of Guest Experience at Tours and Attractions

STEINBACH, MB, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RocketRez, a leading ticketing and business operations software platform powering mid-market tours and attractions, today announced the close of a US$15 million Series B funding round with Level Equity, a New York City-based growth investor focused on best-in-class software pioneers. Charles Chen from Level Equity will join the RocketRez Board of Directors as part of this transaction, joining Blueprint Equity from its previous funding round.

With this funding, RocketRez will accelerate its ability to provide incredible end-to-end guest experiences in new market verticals, and extend the capabilities for leading tours and attractions already in its portfolio such as Maui Ocean Center, Xtreme Xperience, Aquarium of the Bay, and Governors Island. Beyond engineering and software development, this new investment will enable RocketRez to continue adding key leadership positions and expand its sales capabilities as it looks to new vertical markets and geographies. RocketRez will also continue to develop its partnerships and integrations.

Overcoming economic challenges builds confidence among investors

Over the past two years, and during the global COVID-19 pandemic, RocketRez more than doubled its growth including its portfolio of clients, dollars transacted through its platform, employee count, and geographic reach. This acceleration in growth when the travel and tourism industry was facing existential challenges caught the attention of Level Equity.

Together, RocketRez and Level Equity will bring data-focused enterprise-level ticketing and business intelligence to mid-market tours and attractions. As tours and attractions transition from legacy technology toward digital maturity, RocketRez enables operators to leverage data from every touchpoint along the customer journey to enhance their on-site guest experience.

"We believe in RocketRez's vision and their high-growth potential as demonstrated by the marquee clients they've onboarded and retained during these challenging times," said Charles Chen, Partner at Level Equity. "Global tourist attractions have weathered the storm in part due to the innovative solutions provided by RocketRez. They understand that technology and data are what will power their vision for the ultimate guest experience."

Funding will enable more innovative guest experiences driven by customer data

"The ability to capture data from multiple digital touchpoints gives operators more robust insights into customer behavior that cannot be achieved with disconnected sets of technology services," said RocketRez CEO John Pendergrast. "Level Equity's investment into RocketRez will help us accelerate more fulsome digital solutions that will deliver even better guest experiences for our customers and will enable us to expand our geographic reach."

"Online and on-site ticket purchases, mobile ticket scanning, retail and food and beverage purchases, email and SMS communication, and various other interactions are all part of a single customer journey. With that information, an operator can make faster, smarter decisions about how to deliver a better guest experience, based on each visitor's preferences. Large operators have built their own platforms but for mid-market operators they need to buy an all-in-one software platform and that's what RocketRez delivers," continued Pendergrast.

RocketRez is an all-in-one ticketing and operations platform geared toward mid-market tours and attractions with revenues of $2 million to $200 million which includes functionality for online and on-site ticketing through ecommerce, Point-of-Sale and contactless kiosk channels, revenue management, business intelligence, customer management as well as retail and food and beverage sales. It also includes partnerships with industry leading services for payments, hardware, channel management and peripheral software services that add value to the platform and customers.

About RocketRez

RocketRez powers mid-market tours and attractions and enables data-driven guest experiences with an all-in-one cloud ticketing and operations software platform. RocketRez maintains its company headquarters in Canada, where its engineering, operations, and marketing teams are based, and has a distributed salesforce throughout North America and expanding into Europe. RocketRez primarily serves mid-market clients in several key industries: boat tours and ferries, zoos and aquariums, attractions and theme parks, and museums and galleries. For more information about RocketRez, visit www.rocketrez.com.

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-driven businesses. Level provides long term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised $3.0 billion in committed capital, has backed over 100 companies since inception, and has offices in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, and Greenwich, CT. For more information about Level Equity, visit www.levelequity.com .

