SBSB Eastham Promotes Three Attorneys to Partner

Legal powerhouse selects Colten Chapman, Samantha Kaplan, and Melissa Miller to help lead national law firm

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham PLLC (SBSB Eastham) is pleased to announce the elevation of Colten Chapman, Samantha Kaplan, and Melissa Miller to partner.

This year's new partner class spans three different firm offices – Houston, Chicago, and New Orleans – and reinforces SBSB Eastham's commitment to creating a diverse legal team and promoting from within the rapidly growing law firm.

"We're very proud to call these three incredible attorneys our partners," said John Schouest, SBSB Eastham managing partner. "All three are driven, accomplished and hard-working. From the moment they joined us, they rolled up their sleeves and got to work for our clients. And not only did they meet expectations, they exceeded them. We're excited to see how they are going to grow and spread their wings as partners."

Mr. Chapman, who joined SBSB Eastham's Houston office in 2017, focuses his practice on defending claims arising under the Defense Base Act, the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, the Jones Act, and the War Hazards Compensation Act. He previously worked as a judicial clerk in Harris County and in-house for a multinational outsourcing conglomerate. He is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center.

"I am excited and honored to join the amazing partnership group at SBSB Eastham," said Mr. Chapman. "The firm's client advocacy and growth has been amazing to watch over the past five years, and I know it will continue long into the future. I am glad to be a part of the team."

Ms. Kaplan, who is based in the firm's Chicago office, focuses on defending clients involved in Defense Base Act cases. Her practice also includes handling general liability, Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act cases, premises liability, subrogation, and transportation matters. Prior to joining SBSB Eastham in 2018, Ms. Kaplan worked as an associate at a civil litigation law firm. She received her law degree from University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.

"This means a lot to me, and I appreciate the opportunity to play a greater role in guiding the firm's trajectory in Chicago," said Ms. Kaplan. "In the meantime, I plan on continuing to focus on my primary responsibility, which is making sure I provide the best defense possible for our clients."

Ms. Miller focuses her practice on insurance defense, primarily on claims arising under the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, the War Hazards Compensation Act, and the Defense Base Act. She joined the SBSB Eastham New Orleans office in 2019 after spending two years at a defense firm in New Orleans. She received her law degree from Tulane University Law School.

"I greatly value all the experiences I have already had at SBSB Eastham and am so excited for what this new chapter will bring as the firm continues to grow and excel," she said. "I am very honored to be part of the SBSB team here in New Orleans and overall."

SBSB Eastham is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment, and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsb-eastham.com .

Media Contact:

April Arias

april@androvett.com

800-559-4534

View original content:

SOURCE Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham