A SUNNY FORECAST FOR THE NEW YEAR: REDWEEK UNVEILS 2023's TOP 25 TIMESHARE RENTAL RESORTS

Warm Weather Destinations Dominate Annual List As Travelers Look For Escape To The Sun, Surf & Sand

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Top 25 list of timeshare rental resorts has been released by RedWeek.com , the world's largest marketplace for by-owner vacation rentals. The always-anticipated roundup is selected by RedWeek members, based on volume of rental bookings and inquiries sent to owners, offering valuable insight into new and developing travel trends.

(PRNewsfoto/RedWeek.com) (PRNewswire)

As in 2022, RedWeek's statistics show that warm weather destinations continue to dominate travel plans for 2023, with Hawaii, the Caribbean, Florida, California, South Carolina, and Mexico coming in at the top. Notably, Hawaii resorts make up more than ⅓ of the list, demonstrating that vacationers are ready to travel further to enjoy sunnier destinations after a few years of staying closer to home due to pandemic-era concerns and restrictions.

Another trend is the re-emergence of certain destinations. California's Palm Desert, for example, is resurging, with two resorts emerging on the 2023 list: Marriott's Desert Springs Villas II and Marriott's Desert Spring Villas . Additionally, Harborside Resort at Atlantis in the Bahamas, a resort that was in RedWeek's Top 5 until 2019, is making a big comeback, moving up from #21 in 2022 to #13 in 2023.

"Much like the rest of the travel industry, we are thrilled to have seen such a great resurgence of travel over the last year," said Maurice Aubrey, RedWeek's President. "Looking ahead to the rest of 2023, booking volume continues to increase at a rapid rate and it's fantastic to see so many tropical resorts return to this list as travelers continue to branch out after the pandemic."

RedWeek's Top 5 timeshare rental resorts for 2023 are:

Click here to view the full Top 25 Resort list.

By-owner vacation rental units offered on RedWeek.com are typically built with home-style amenities — kitchens, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, washers & dryers. But, unlike Airbnb or VRBO, travelers always get hotel-level amenities with RedWeek. Resorts offer pools, restaurants, fitness centers, spas, golf courses, tennis courts, convenience shops, and more, not to mention some of the top amenities that vacationers desire: 24-hour front desk staff, on-site housekeeping, maintenance staff, hotel privacy/security, and hotel-level cleanliness standards.

As traveler confidence reaches a high point in 2023, renters can find resort rentals cheaper on RedWeek than even the "best advertised rates" elsewhere. RedWeek's inventory comes directly from individual timeshare owners instead of large resort companies. In direct contrast to many Airbnb hosts, who often embark on a rental venture with profit in mind, most RedWeek owners are simply looking to match the cost of their timeshare investment for that year. One more added benefit: individual timeshare owners are not bound by contracted nightly rates, and therefore have the luxury of being more flexible with their pricing than even the most popular discount hotel booking sites.

For further breakdowns of categories in the RedWeek Top 25, including family-friendly resorts, remote work-friendly resorts, pet-friendly resorts, and golf resorts, reach out to redweek@turnerpr.com .

About RedWeek.com

Founded in 2002, RedWeek is the largest, most reputable online timeshare marketplace with an audience of more than 2.8 million and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. Timeshare owners and travelers alike come to RedWeek to read exclusive resort ratings and reviews, access our detailed resort information, and browse thousands of timeshare rental and resale postings or advertise their own timeshare for rent or sale. Since these rentals are offered at owner-direct rental prices, they're almost always drastically cheaper than resort prices. For more information, visit www.RedWeek.com .

Media Contact:

TURNER

redweek@turnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RedWeek.com