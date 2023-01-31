Turn Up the Heat with World's First Fire Tested BIPV by Mitrex

Mitrex, a North American manufactured of solar products and world's largest manufacturer of BIPV, boasts fire-rated BIPV that passed rigorous global fire safety standards

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mitrex, a leading North American manufacturer of building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), is proud to announce the introduction of the world's first fire-rated BIPV that has passed the most rigorous fire safety tests in the industry. The tests conducted by leading fire safety organizations include the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 285 and European Union's EN 13501-1 with a classification of A2-s1,d0.

Recent building fires, such as the Grenfell Tower in London, the Marina Torch in Dubai, and the Lacrosse Tower fire in Melbourne, have highlighted the importance of fire safety in buildings. These are just a few examples of high-rise buildings where the cladding is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of fires. These tragedies have stressed the importance of fire safety in our infrastructure and protecting residents' lives now and for years to come. Mitrex's BIPV is designed to provide clean energy and the highest level of fire safety for the building and its occupants.

The Mitrex BIPV system has been tested under the most severe conditions to ensure that it meets the highest fire safety standards. The tests included exposing the BIPV to direct flame, radiant heat, and smoke, simulating the worst-case scenarios of a building fire. The NFPA 285 standard is a full-scale wall assembly test that simulates the spread of fire through a multi-story building, and the EN 13501-1 standard is a fire classification system that categorizes the fire performance of construction products and building elements where Mitrex obtained a classification of A2-s1,d0.

Mitrex's BIPV products passed all these tests proving that they can withstand even the most severe building fires. This is a major achievement for the company, as it demonstrates the safety and reliability of its BIPV products.

"We are thrilled to offer BIPV solutions that provide clean energy generation without contributing to the spread of fires in the buildings they are incorporated," said Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of Mitrex. "The rise of global crises due to climate change only increases the importance of all our structures being built safely, reliably, and durably. Passing these tests is a huge accomplishment for our company, and we are excited to share fire-rated BIPV products with our customers worldwide."

Mitrex's BIPV products are designed to be integrated into the building envelope, providing both power and protection to buildings. Mitrex has been at the forefront of solar technology for many years, and this latest achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to providing customers with the highest quality products.

About Mitrex

A world leader in the green sector with over 20 years of manufacturing experience and the world's largest BIPV manufacturer, Mitrex has made it its mission to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy through integrated solar technology. Mitrex believes sustainable manufacturing, procuring, and importing are economically viable and the road to a brighter future for humanity. Researching and advancing solar technology is at our core, with the goal of generating energy from any surface touched by the sun. For additional information about the company visit www.mitrex.com

