You May Be Richer Than You Think

GoodGood Investing offers free workshop teaching the Secrets the 1% Know About Real Estate Investing

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With headlines shouting about a slowing economy, recession and tech layoffs, many consumers are pushing the panic button. On the flipside, savvy investors are waiting for all the opportunities that come from economic uncertainty, knowing that net worth can grow in a recession.

Through their one hour, free virtual workshop on February 1st at 11:00 am Central Time, managing partners and co-founders of GoodGood Investing, Rachel Grunn and Andrea Cwik, will demonstrate how to calculate and grow your net worth.

"To maintain and grow your wealth, you need to build a roadmap" says investor Rachel Grunn .

Nearly 75 percent of U.S. adults surveyed think that reaching "high net worth" is unachievable. Part of that statistic may be that less than half of Americans know the definition of "net worth", a crucial part of calculating it to achieve financial freedom.

Through their one hour, free virtual workshop on February 1st at 11:00 am Central Time, managing partners and co-founders of GoodGood Investing, Rachel Grunn and Andrea Cwik, will demonstrate how to calculate and grow your net worth. From assessing personal finances, to creating attainable goals, this workshop is about more than learning a definition: it gives busy professionals and ambitious entrepreneurs the tools they need to create financial goals and an action plan to grow their net worth.

During this one hour workshop starting at 9am pst, they will teach:

How to Leverage the Money Multiplier - and find out how much you're really worth.

Identify Your Freedom Number: How much you need to make in passive income per year to retire!

Discover Your Magic Number: How much you need invested in order to realize your Freedom Number.

Learn the 3 Secrets the 1% know about Real Estate!!

Registration is free and a recording will be sent to all registrants.

"You can not accidentally build a lifetime legacy of success," says Grunn, "To maintain and grow your wealth, you need to build a road map."

Through their 3-in-1 Net Worth Assessment tool, they educate busy professionals and successful entrepreneurs on creating additional streams of income, investing passively, and reaching early retirement.

"Identifying the best passive opportunities is a priority." Ray H., a working professional and client of GoodGood Investing.

Andrea Cwik + Rachel Grunn of GoodGood Investing are nationally recognized real estate investment experts who have amassed a combined real estate portfolio totaling over $105M in assets under management. They are on a mission to educate + empower people to multiply their money + unlock their financial legacy through GoodGood Investing + the GoodGood Investing Podcast.

