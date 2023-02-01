ARCHITECTURAL GRILLE PARTNERS WITH HOUSE BEAUTIFUL FOR FIFTH ANNUAL WHOLE HOME IN ATLANTA

ARCHITECTURAL GRILLE PARTNERS WITH HOUSE BEAUTIFUL FOR FIFTH ANNUAL WHOLE HOME IN ATLANTA

The Show Home Features Architectural Grille Custom Metalwork Products That Beautify the Little Details and Add Style Touchpoints

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Architectural Grille is thrilled to unveil our partnership with House Beautiful for their fifth annual Whole Home. Custom metal fabricated products include bespoke furniture pieces, decorative panels, privacy screens, cabinet inserts, HVAC grille covers and more. Explore the full renovation and house transformation in the December/January Makeover Issue of House Beautiful.

For the fifth anniversary of the Whole Home, Ladisic Fine Homes teamed up with Pak Heydt & Associates to renovate a historic Chastain Park Tudor located in Buckhead. With over 11,000 sqft, this family home is the largest project that has been undertaken in the Whole Home build portfolio.

House Beautiful assembled a team of 12 acclaimed interior designers who lent their design expertise to collectively redefine what it looks like to truly love your home through a variety of unique spaces.

The most notable Architectural Grille products inside the Whole Home include a custom brass coffee table, bedroom side tables, a curved wall treatment featuring, laser-cut decorative panels, refrigeration ventilation grilles, cabinet infill panels, a privacy screen in the powder room, and solid brass accent trim in the bar, bathroom, and office. HVAC Grilles for vent openings include white oak with custom finish to match ceiling material in the media room, and Spackle-In J-Frames which allow for a frameless, minimalist look without compromising airflow.

"To once again work alongside the talented teams at Ladisic Fine Homes and House Beautiful is a privilege and an honor," said Vice President & Design Engineer, Stephen Giumenta. "Architectural Grille is excited to explore collaborations with each of the interior designers and bring their designs to life using metal hand crafted by our artisans in Brooklyn."

For more information, please visit www.archgrille.com or https://www.housebeautiful.com/design-inspiration/house-tours/a41889736/whole-home/ .

About Architectural Grille: (www.archgrille.com) Based in Brooklyn, New York and family-owned and operated since 1945, Architectural Grille is the leader in engineering and manufacturing custom HVAC bar grilles, perforated grilles, egg crate grilles and custom products. Fabricated using state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment including water jets, lasers, and CNC turret shapers and lathes, Architectural Grille's products are meticulously and precisely made. From engineers to hand polishers, each craftsman at Architectural Grille knows the importance of perfection. Follow @architecturalgrille (Facebook) and @archgrille (Instagram).

Architectural Grille Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Architectural Grille