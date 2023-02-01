GRAYBAR NAMED A WINNER OF THE 2023 TOP WORKPLACES USA AWARD BY ENERGAGE

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services, has been named a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award winner by Energage. This marks the third consecutive year Graybar has been named to this prestigious list.

"We are very proud to be named as a national top workplace for three years running," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Graybar. "What makes this award so special is that it is completely based on feedback from our employees. Their pride in our company underscores the value of our employee ownership culture, which is based on teamwork, innovation and stewardship."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

To learn more about Top Workplaces, visit topworkplaces.com. To learn more about career opportunities at Graybar, visit www.graybar.com/careers.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

