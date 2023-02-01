Midea Showcases FlashChef™ and Scan&Go™ Series for Professional Kitchens at The NAFEM Show

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, one of the world's leading home appliances brands, is all set to exhibit at The NAFEM Show 2023, the world's leading food service E&S show, in Orlando from Feb 1 to 3. At booth #1017 at the Orange County Convention Center, Midea will showcase its FlashChef™ High Speed Oven, Scan&Go™ Microwave, and commercial induction cooktops series to demonstrate their ability to meet all food service demands due to their ultra-efficient performance, effortless operation, and impressive durability.

Midea Commercial Kitchen Appliances Lineup (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to return to The NAFEM Show for the first time since 2019. As one of the leading home appliance brands in the world, Midea has a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach, and aims to bring surprisingly friendly solutions," said Kenneth Megarr, Director of Culinary Appliance Applications of Midea America Corporation, "Midea provides a wide range of commercial kitchen appliances to satisfy any food service need while requiring less work from the users."

The Midea FlashChef™ high-speed oven boasts an excellent cooking performance and an 8" HD TFT touch panel. It has two magnetrons for faster heating and stable power output, as well as dual impingement technology for quick browning and crisping of both sides of the food. In addition, the oven can cook food quickly and uniformly while conserving energy thanks to the inverter technology.

The Midea Scan&Go™ microwave is the company's first commercial microwave with a built-in scanner, which reduces employees' workload and saves users' time in the retail business. The power and time settings for cooking different types of food can be pre-programmed on a computer, which creates a QR code containing the cooking instructions. The microwave will receive the cooking instructions by scanning the QR code. Once set up, users do not need to manually set the power level and time as they usually would; they can simply scan the barcode of the food with the integrated scanner and put it in to cook.

The Midea commercial induction cooktop series is intended for "heavy duty" cooking with an IPX3 waterproof rating, a 90% energy efficiency rating, a thermostatically controlled overheating sensor, a self-cooling system, slip-resistant metal feet, and a compact stainless steel tabletop design. The series now includes three models featuring the MIC3400WK wok cooker, with a cooking power of 3400W, and the MIC3400F and MIC1800F flat surface hobs, with cooking powers of 3400W and 1800W respectively.

Midea provides a diverse selection of commercial kitchen appliances to meet the food service needs for a wide range of establishments including quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, coffee shops, supermarkets, schools, stadiums, hospitals, railway stations, and cruise ships.

ABOUT MIDEA & MIDEA GROUP

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the smart home appliance business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #245 on the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to "make yourself at home".

Midea Group's globally 35 production centers and over 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD53.26billion in 2021. Its 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized patents to-date.

