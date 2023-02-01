Pazazz® Apple and America's Test Kitchen's Chef Elle Simone Scott Partner During National Cancer Prevention Month to Share Healthy Eating Tips

ELGIN, Minn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This February during National Cancer Prevention Month, Honeybear Brands® Pazazz® apple and Chef Elle Simone Scott of America's Test Kitchen are encouraging Americans to check out the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) online tool, cancer health check which gives instant feedback about how well they match up with AICR's evidence-based recommendations to lower the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Chef Elle is spreading the word about apples' health benefits, including anti-cancer properties.

Chef Elle is spreading the word about the health benefits of eating apples, including their anti-cancer properties and ability to boost mood. Shop along with her as she prepares to whip up two tasty recipes featuring Pazazz apples. Catch her Instagram Live with Chef Evey Williams (@simply_ok) as they talk healthy eating. And then, follow along as Chef Elle creates her apple masterpiece step-by-step. In addition to being a celebrity chef and America's Test Kitchen food stylist, Chef Elle is also a cancer survivor and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance board member.

"Apples are a hard-working addition to anyone's diet. Fiber and antioxidant-rich, they provide benefits for the body and the mind. Chef Elle's Pazazz apple recipes make eating them both delicious and fun," said Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands Brand Manager.

An Apple a Day Positively Boosts Body and Mood

Apples provide dietary fiber along with many polyphenol compounds that boost cancer-fighting defenses in the body. A diet rich in fiber helps lower the risk of some cancers while having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. If that was not enough reason to reach for an apple, those same antioxidants fuel neurotransmitters in the brain that trigger the release of dopamine that boosts mood, making apples a truly "happy" fruit.

Pazazz apples are available year around with orchards in Washington state, the Midwest, New York, Nova Scotia and now Chile. A cross between the all-American favorite Honeycrisp and a mystery pollinator, this apple has that unmistakable wow-factor… both perfectly sweet and tangy with an explosive, loud crunch. It's described as the jolly-rancher of apples.

Find Pazazz apples at your local grocer. Visit https://pazazzapple.com/ to learn more.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower, packer and shipper of premium apples, pears and cherries year-round. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a vertically integrated, dual hemisphere operation that prides itself on customer service and industry leading sustainability practices. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® and Pazazz® are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.

