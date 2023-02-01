Quicken's Simplifi Empowers Users To Share Financial Information With Trusted Sources

Simplifi now makes it safe and simple to share financial information with trusted sources, such as your partner, family, and financial professionals.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Inc. ("Quicken"), maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, launched a new feature for its award winning personal finance app, making it simple and safe for users to share their financial information – including their Simplifi Dashboards, Watchlists, Saving Goals, and more – with trusted parties and loved ones to better align budgeting plans, while increasing financial transparency to achieve goals.

Quicken Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quicken) (PRNewswire)

The new functionality is a great way for users to share their finances in real-time with a spouse/significant other, accountant, and family – all without sharing personal login credentials.

Partners: Sharing financial information can empower those in relationships to collaborate around their finances and plan their financial journey together – as a team. By sharing their finances, partners can better align on their near and long-term plans and reach their shared budgeting and savings goals more effectively.

Family: Users can add their parents, children, or other family members to their Simplifi subscription. For parents, the ability to view their children's financial data can increase collaboration and the development of healthy financial habits. Alternatively, users can help track and manage the finances of their family members, such as aging parents, in real-time.

Financial advisors: Users can provide accountants access to help manage their tax-related categories, and create reports to ensure tax-season is quick and painless. Users can also add their financial planners to more easily collaborate year-round on budgets, saving plans, and long-term financial goals.

"When it comes to financial planning, consumers can feel isolated due to the individual-based approach many financial tools take," said Eric Dunn, chief executive officer of Quicken. "But when working towards financial freedom, collaboration can play a key role. Simplifi's new sharing feature seamlessly supports collaboration, making it an even more effective tool for users to succeed in living a healthy financial life."

Quicken has helped over 20 million members track their budgets and grow their money for over three decades. By enhancing Simplifi with new sharing capabilities, the company continues to expand its mission by providing users with solutions that foster collaboration and improve financial well-being. Key benefits of the sharing capability include:

Shared finances: Users can manage spending and view their total net worth alongside their partner. Additionally, users can add trusted financial professionals to help make tax preparation easy. For example, accountants can easily access their financial data, manage tax-related categories, and create reports.

Easy set up: Those added to an existing users' account will create their own Simplifi login credentials – at no additional cost.

Additional information is available on Quicken's support page . Simplifi is available through the App Store, Google Play, and on the web. More information can be found at https://www.quicken.com/simplifi/ .

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 35 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, Quicken Home & Business, and Simplifi by Quicken — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances.

Learn more about Quicken here and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Reddit . Click here to learn more about Simplifi by Quicken, and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok . Simplifi is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quicken