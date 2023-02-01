SELECTIVE INSURANCE HELPS STUDENTS UNLOCK PATHWAYS TO INSURANCE CAREERS WITH ITS FOURTH ANNUAL COLLEGE COMPETITION

Students from eight schools participate in a simulated agency experience, providing insight into a potential insurance career

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- February is Insurance Careers Month. To help kick off this annual celebration, Selective Insurance launched its fourth annual College Competition, a program to support and foster the talent and skill of insurance-minded college students.

With 77% of prior participants entering the insurance industry in various professional capacities over the last three years, the competition has demonstrated success in promoting careers in insurance and nurturing the industry's talent pipeline. This year eight teams from across the country will compete by operating simulated insurance agencies, requiring the students to leverage their education and experiences while leaning on independent insurance agent mentors (Agency Mentors) to guide them and provide insights into the insurance business.

"The future of the insurance industry lies in the hands of students who bring a new enthusiasm to the work, and I'm always struck by the passion, curiosity, and appetite for learning that these young professionals bring to the competition each year," said Robert Redden, Vice President, Distribution Strategy and Insurance Learning Services, Selective Insurance. "At Selective, we're delighted to offer students mentorship and real-world, hands-on insight into the limitless potential of a career in insurance."

Teams of students from the following schools will participate in this year's competition: Appalachian State University, Gallaudet University, Illinois State University, Indiana State University, Le Moyne College, Middle Tennessee State University, Temple University, and the University of North Carolina – Charlotte. The teams will work with Agency Mentors from Barnes-Bollinger Agency, ECM Solutions, Gibson, Granite Insurance, Hardenbergh Insurance Group, The Horton Group, NBT Insurance Agency, and Palmer & Wallace.

"This competition allows participants to see the wide variety of career opportunities in insurance and how the industry works from the inside," said Carrie Martinelli, Vice President, Talent, Selective Insurance. "By working alongside agents with deep expertise in the insurance space, students can better understand insurance career options and use that understanding to plan their unique paths."

About Selective's College Competition

Selective's College Competition assembles teams of students that compete and obtain valuable insurance career-building experience and networking opportunities mentored by industry experts from Selective and independent insurance agencies. The competition takes place in February, during Insurance Careers Month, which celebrates and highlights the fulfilling and diverse careers available in insurance. During the competition, each team operates a simulated insurance agency. The students leverage their education and experiences to make informed business decisions about building market share, developing products and services, growing profit, promoting their firm, and contending with competitors.

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective has been honored and awarded for its unique position as a leading insurance group and employer of choice, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and three consecutive years as a certified Great Place to Work®. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

